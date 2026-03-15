Contact made as Liverpool make huge decision affecting frustrated star – sources

A number of clubs have made contact with Liverpool over the prospect of signing goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We reported back in February that the Georgian international was weighing up his options, with Liverpool prepared to continue with Brazilian No.1 Alisson as their first-choice goalkeeper heading into next season.

As previously revealed, Liverpool have now activated their option in Alisson’s contract, and sources indicate the 33-year-old could even be offered a further extension to prolong his stay at Anfield.

That situation has inevitably cast uncertainty over Mamardashvili’s short-term future.

The 25-year-old joined Liverpool in 2024 but spent his first season back on loan at Valencia before making the move to Merseyside this term. However, he has largely been restricted to a backup role behind Alisson.

Mamardashvili has been handed opportunities during periods when Alisson has been sidelined through injury, though he has yet to fully convince that he is ready to challenge consistently for the No.1 shirt.

Despite that, Liverpool still regard the Georgian as a potential long-term successor to Alisson and maintain strong belief in his ability.

What remains unclear, though, is how the club plan to handle his situation in the immediate future.

We understand that uncertainty has alerted a number of clubs across England and Europe, with enquiries already being made about the possibility of signing Mamardashvili.

Interest is growing in the highly-rated stopper as clubs monitor whether Liverpool might consider a loan or permanent move, depending on how their goalkeeping plans develop ahead of next season.

For now, Liverpool are keeping their options open, but the rising attention from elsewhere could force a decision on Mamardashvili’s next step sooner rather than later.

Mamardashvili actually has an outside chance of starting Sunday’s Premier League visit of struggling Tottenham, with Alisson dealing with a minor muscle injury that forced him to miss the midweek Champions League loss at Galatasaray.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Liverpool transfers: Newcastle star targeted; Celtic deal agreed

Liverpool captured Alexander Isak from Newcastle United last summer, and they could return for one of his former team-mates later this year.

A report claims Newcastle have slapped a £70million price tag on the player after learning of Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest.

Plus, we exclusively revealed on Saturday that Liverpool have won the race for a talented Celtic youngster.