Liverpool have won the race to sign highly-rated Celtic youngster Dara Jikiemi after convincing the teenage defender to make the move south of the border, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The English champions have been working on a deal for the 16-year-old since the turn of the year, identifying the versatile youngster as one of the brightest prospects in Celtic’s academy setup.

Jikiemi, who is comfortable at centre-back but can also operate in midfield, has now opted to reject Celtic’s offer of a three-year deal in favour of a switch to Anfield.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the teenager has agreed to join Liverpool on a scholarship, with a professional contract already lined up for when he turns 17 next January.

We understand a number of English clubs were tracking the defender closely and explored the possibility of bringing him south. However, the decision ultimately came down to a choice between remaining at Celtic or joining Liverpool.

In the end, the Reds’ long-term vision and pathway for young talent proved decisive in persuading Jikiemi to make the cross-border move.

Liverpool have not been shy about recruiting emerging talent from Scotland in recent years, with the likes of Calvin Ramsay and Ben Doak both making the switch from the Scottish Premiership to Merseyside.

Jikiemi is now set to follow a similar path as he prepares to continue his development within Liverpool’s academy system, with the club confident they have secured one of the most promising young defenders currently emerging from north of the border.

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Liverpool round-up: Slot in danger?

Peter Crouch feels “whispering” about Arne Slot’s job will continue as Xabi Alonso is in the mix for the role.

While he thinks Liverpool will “stick with him” he also feels that Alonso is “in the equation.”

Slot himself has this weekend detailed the “support” he is being given by the club, with Liverpool sixth in the Premier League after winning it last term.

And though TEAMtalk is aware that the Reds are one of the clubs in the mix for Midtjylland’s Dario Osorio, sources believe he’s most likely to go to a smaller Premier League club first.