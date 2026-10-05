Arsenal joined by Chelsea and Barcelona in race for the next Jude Bellingham

Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona are all interested in Justin Ejodamen

Justin Ejodamen has become one of the more closely watched teenagers in European football, with Arsenal and Chelsea among the clubs interested in the 15-year-old Borussia Dortmund star.

Ejodamen, already compared by scouts to Jude Bellingham, has the potential to develop into a world-class midfielder, though age rules are keeping any transfer on hold.

Sources have confirmed that Arsenal and Chelsea are both big admirers of the teenager.

We revealed last week that Arsenal are among the clubs most impressed by Ejodamen’s development, with the Gunners understood to be serious suitors.

Chelsea are also following his progress closely, in line with a long-standing habit of identifying elite youth before valuations rise.

Both clubs, though, face a delay. While EU clubs can pursue certain cross-border signings once a player turns 16; English clubs, after Brexit, generally cannot complete such a move until he is 18.

Ejodamen’s 16th birthday falls in April 2027, so any Premier League interest is viewed as relationship-building at this stage rather than clubs eyeing a deal for the next window.

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Barcelona also keen on Justin Ejodamen

Sources have stated that Barcelona pose serious a serious threat to Arsenal and Chelsea, with the Catalans having tracked Ejodamen’s progress extensively.

We understand Barcelona already hold early and detailed reports on Ejodamen, and have instructed scouts to follow him in Dortmund’s youth matches and with Italy’s Under-16s side.

The Catalan club are widely viewed as leading the outside interest.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are confident of keeping Ejodamen. They point to their successful record of developing academy players, and are expected to offer a long-term contract around his 16th birthday, with sources stating it has already been discussed.

AC Milan and Juventus complete the chasing pack, but are behind others in the running.

Born in Germany to Nigerian parents, and currently an Italy youth international, Ejodamen can also represent Nigeria, a choice that may capture headlines further down the line.

For now, the file is scouting, not bidding.

Ejodamen’s physical profile, excellent technique and goal scoring ability explain the attention; regulations mean none of it can result in a transfer yet, but looks inevitable in future.

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