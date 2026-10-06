Liverpool urged to re-sign £56m star Slot could not wait to get rid of

Liverpool have been told that the perfect heir to Virgil van Dijk is staring them in the face and that the club should activate their “no-brainer” clause to bring Jarell Quansah back to Anfield, while TEAMtalk sources can reveal the likelihood of the Reds triggering that option next year.

The 23-year-old defender made his breakthrough at Anfield in the 2023/24 season, going on to make 33 appearances that year and actually scoring the historic final goal of Jurgen Klopp’s long and successful Liverpool reign.

While he was picked on 25 occasions the following season under Arne Slot, he only made 13 appearances in the Premier League as the Reds went on to win the title.

And ultimately, when Bayer Leverkusen made an enquiry for Quansah’s services during the talks that brought Florian Wirtz to Anfield, Slot was all too happy to sign off on his departure and pack the player off to Germany.

As part of that £35m (€40m, $45m) exit, Liverpool did include a buy-back clause worth £56m (€65m, $74m) that grants the Reds the option to bring Quansah back to Anfield in 2027.

Coincidentally, that is when iconic club captain Virgil van Dijk’s deal also expires and, having witnessed his impressive form in the Bundesliga for Leverkusen, John Aldridge reckons a move to bring eight-cap England star Quansah back to Anfield ticks all the boxes.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Aldridge stated: “You know what I’d do? I’d be looking to bring back Jarell Quansah. There’s a £56m buyback option on him and, for me, it’s a no-brainer.

“Next season, if Virgil goes, you’re looking at it, and we could have [Ronald] Araujo, [Jeremy] Jacquet, [Giovanni] Leoni and Quansah. That’s four great options.

“Arne Slot didn’t fancy Quansah after that first game of the [2024/25] season against Ipswich. It showed as he didn’t really play him, didn’t really fancy him, but he’s proved Arne wrong.

“He’s gone to Leverkusen and is doing really well. He’s playing well for England. For me, you need four really good centre-halves.”

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Liverpool have been watching Quansah closely – Sources

Back in March, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey confirmed the Reds were keeping a close watch on Quansah’s form and were very much in the hunt to bring the 23-year-old back to Anfield in 2027.

The Reds already have an agreement in place over personal terms should the star move back.

Indeed, with Van Dijk reaching a crossroads in his career, and with club bosses deciding whether or not to extend the 35-year-old’s stay into an 11th season and possibly beyond, we understand that Quansah has very much been a part of those conversations over what happens next at Anfield.

Despite that, triggering that clause in his Leverkusen contract no longer looks as certain as it once did.

And since Quansah’s exit from Merseyside, Liverpool have brought in Giovani Leoni and Jeremy Jacquet, with the latter already proving his worth since a £60m switch from Rennes.

The Reds have also signed Ronald Araujo on loan from Barcelona, a deal that does contain an option to make permanent next summer. However, the Uruguayan’s situation is perhaps not as black and white as made out.

Nonetheless, Liverpool certainly have options, and they may ultimately decide to bring Quansah back if the decision is made to let Van Dijk leave, we understand.

Either way, Bailey insists Liverpool are planning for a future evolving around Jacquet and Leoni, with belief strong at Anfield that the pair can form a solid central defensive partnership for several years to come.

With regard to Araujo, it was reported last week that new sporting director Julian Ward had reached an instant decision on making his signing permanent.