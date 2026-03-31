Ibrahima Konate drops colossal clue on Liverpool future – ‘when we win…’

Ibrahima Konate appears to have strongly suggested he’s STAYING at Liverpool if his latest comments to ESPN are anything to go by, while TEAMtalk understands the Reds have tabled a lucrative offer.

Konate is out of contract in the summer and Liverpool remain hopeful he’ll stay. Numerous offers to extend have been put forward, with our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealing the most lucrative terms yet were tabled at the beginning of March.

Subsequently, the ultra-reliable David Ornstein suggested there is a will on both sides to get a new deal over the line.

Reporting earlier this month, Ornstein said: “I think there’s constructive conversation around that one. I do think there is still a will on both sides – player and club – to try and find an agreement.

“It’s not there yet, but the conversations from what we hear are continuing and are pretty cordial.”

International breaks often provide a chance for disgruntled players to speak out and send the transfer rumour mill into overdrive. Indeed, Man City’s Rodri and Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea have both spoken publicly about the possibility of joining Real Madrid.

But in the case of Konate, his comments to ESPN hint he’ll not be leaving Liverpool in the summer, and will instead pen fresh terms.

Konate stated: “We bring new players, we will adapt, we will try to understand each other and at a point, with time, we will win a trophy.

“We will have success and when we win the Premier League or Champions League, people will forget every bad season we had because now we won the league last season.

“This is just part of the success and we have to be relaxed because we have amazing fans, we have to stay together, and the success will come for sure.”

Konate’s comments certainly point to the Frenchman believing he’ll be at Liverpool in the years to come, and that any success the Reds do achieve later this decade, he’ll be part of it.

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