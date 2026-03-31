Liverpool have been described as having a serious interest in signing a young Tottenham Hotspur defender who has been making serious waves this season – and a quick look into his superb stats shows why he’s a player destined for a massive career in the game.

The Merseyside giants have invested shrewdly into a plethora of young signings down the years, having brought in the likes of Giovanni Leoni, Jeremy Jacquet, Mor Talla Ndiaye, Ifeanyi Ndukwe and Noah Adekoya in recent times. Alongside the likes of Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni, Liverpool have a rich array of young, upcoming stars destined to serve the club well in the future.

And with a number of their own, already established names either nearing the line or already at it in the case of Mohamed Salah, FSG have spent a lot of time and money into investing in the young stars of yesteryear.

Now, according to German publication, Sportbild, Liverpool are now also seriously discussing the prospect of raiding Tottenham Hotspur for their elite young talent, Luka Vuskovic.

The 19-year-old Croatian moved to Tottenham in September 2023 when he joined in a £12m (€15m, $18m) deal from Hajduk Split, though his arrival at the club was delayed until summer 2025 in order not to stunt his development.

Having initially excelled during a spell on loan in Belgium with Westerlo last season, Spurs decided to send the towering 6ft 4 Croat out on loan again, this time joining Hamburg in the Bundesliga.

And it’s in Germany where Vuskovic – described as a ‘mega talent’ – has really elevated his game to the next level.

So good has his form been that he’s recently been linked with the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea – all of whom have been alerted by his incredible run of form.

And despite not yet having kicked a ball in the Tottenham first team, Sportbild believes there is a strong probability that Spurs will be forced to cash in on the teenager this summer, and with the player now rated in the €60m (£52m, $69m) bracket.

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Vuskovic has excelled this season – no wonder the big guns all want him

Indeed, our reporter Fraser Fletcher revealed last week that Spurs now have very real and genuine fears they would not ever witness Vuskovic play for them, and with relegation to the Championship, if that ignomy befalls them, certain to see his exit forced through.

And while Fletcher says that, with his contract running until 2030, Tottenham still view him as a key part of their long-term plans, the club’s perilous league position has altered the landscape dramatically.

Spurs sit 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone after a dismal run of form that has extended their winless streak. A drop to the second tier would represent a historic low for the club and could prompt Vuskovic to seek top-flight football elsewhere.

Both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are huge admirers of the defender, with sources describing him as a player who would have “plenty of top options” if Spurs are relegated.

Indeed, it is easy to see why so many top clubs have started to hover.

He is ranked in the top 90th percentile, or higher, in nine huge categories this summer when measured against his peers in Europe’s top five leagues.

Indeed, he ranks:

In the 94th percentile for goals scored from defenders this season, with 0.21 per 90 minutes played

In the 94th percentile for xG from defenders, with 0.17 per 90

In the 91st percentile for shots from defenders, with 1.17 per 90

In the 99th percentile for dribbles per 90 from defenders, with 100% completed

In the 94th percentile for duels won, at 7.58 per 90

In the 94th percentile for percentage of duels won, winning an average of 69.2% this season

In the 96th percentile for aerial duels won, winning an average of 5.46 per 90 this season

In the 96th percentile for percentage of aerial duels won, winning an average of 75.3% of times he contests the ball in the air

In the 90th percentile for defensive contributions, averaging 12.08 per 90 this season

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Meanwhile, Liverpool face being barged aside in the race to sign a top Crystal Palace star, with Bayern Munich currently the side most actively pursuing a deal and with the Eagles concerned another high-profile player could abandon ship, as per our sources.

In better news, the Reds have been told they have a real chance of landing Yan Diomande this summer, with sources revealing how Jurgen Klopp could play a crucial role in the teenager’s move to Anfield.

Down at Tottenham, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on his old club to sign an elite Tottenham Hotspur star who he feels can take them to the ‘next level’, while also revealing two more positions in need of an upgrade.

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