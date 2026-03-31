Bruno Fernandes tells Man Utd to sign phenomenal £100m ace Arsenal are ‘deadly serious’ about

Bruno Fernandes has endorsed Manchester United signing Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali, according to a report, though Arsenal are among two Premier League rivals also pushing to land him.

Tonali became a topic late in the January transfer window, as Arsenal held preliminary talks with his entourage. The midfielder stayed at Newcastle during the winter window but is a strong candidate to leave this summer.

Tonali wants to play in the Champions League and compete for the biggest trophies, yet Newcastle are languishing down in 12th in the Premier League table and, barring a late-season revival, look destined to miss out on a return to Europe’s top competition next season.

Man Utd have identified Tonali as a key target for their midfield rebuild, with Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton also on their shortlist.

As per the Daily Mail’s latest Newcastle ‘confidential’, Man Utd captain Fernandes has ‘added his support’ to the pursuit of Tonali.

Fernandes has been dazzled by the Italian’s dominant performances since emerging as a crucial player for Newcastle.

The report even suggests Tonali could become Man Utd’s primary midfield target, ahead of Anderson and Wharton.

Fernandes would likely form a superb midfield partnership with Kobbie Mainoo and Tonali, should the latter secure a move to Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils will have to splash the cash to raid their Premier League competitors. Some reports have valued Tonali at £80million (€92m / $106m), but Newcastle are likely to demand £100m (€115m / $132m) to sell.

Plus, Man Utd will face competition from Manchester City for two of their main targets this summer. We revealed on Saturday that City are hopeful of landing both Tonali and Nottingham Forest’s Anderson as part of their own midfield rebuild.

We confirmed on Monday that Arsenal are ‘deadly serious’ about winning the chase for Tonali.

Mikel Arteta ‘loves’ the 25-year-old and is gunning for his side to win the race ahead of Man Utd and City.

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Man Utd, Arsenal fighting for Sandro Tonali

Man Utd and Arsenal’s hopes of snaring the player have been boosted by a gentleman’s agreement in place between him and Newcastle.

The Magpies would love to keep Tonali but have warmed to the idea of selling him if they fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, and if a mega bid comes in.

It was claimed over the weekend that Man Utd have followed Arsenal’s lead by opening initial talks with Tonali’s camp.

Although, we understand Arsenal’s interest is much more advanced than other outlets are reporting, putting Man Utd’s move under serious threat.

Tonali is not the only Newcastle star picking up serious interest. Man Utd also admire his midfield partner Bruno Guimaraes, while Arsenal are keen on forward Anthony Gordon.

Man Utd news: Sales to fund £200m double deal…

A reliable journalist has confirmed Man Utd’s plans to sign two elite stars in a double swoop potentially worth £200m or more.

The transfers will be funded by at least four summer sales, including Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

United have been told to sign a top-class Tottenham Hotspur star who can take them to the ‘next level’.

Plus, INEOS have reportedly launched a stunning hijack of an Arsenal move.