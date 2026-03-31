TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Real Madrid are set to frustrate Sunderland on two key transfer fronts, with both Victor Munoz and Thiago Pitarch now firmly considered part of the Spanish giants’ future plans.

Sunderland’s recruitment team had identified highly-rated central midfielder Pitarch as a potential target for the upcoming summer window. Initial enquiries were made, and sources indicate that the 18-year-old’s camp had been open earlier this year to the idea of beginning his senior career in England.

However, the situation has shifted dramatically in recent weeks. Pitarch has broken into the Real Madrid first-team picture and underlined his potential with standout performances, including starts in impressive victories over Manchester City and Real Madrid.

As a result, Los Blancos now view him as an integral part of their long-term midfield structure, effectively ending Sunderland’s hopes of securing his signature.

Munoz represents a separate but equally frustrating case for the Black Cats. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder departed Madrid last summer in search of regular football, joining Osasuna in a move that Sunderland were monitoring closely at the time. They remained attentive to his progress throughout the season as he developed into one of La Liga’s most exciting attacking talents.

Capable of operating across the forward line, Munoz has enjoyed a breakout campaign, earning widespread praise for his versatility and creativity. His form has been rewarded with international recognition, receiving a call-up to the Spain national team and making his senior debut earlier this month.

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have been tracking his development closely and are now ready to activate their buy-back clause. Sources in the Spanish capital have confirmed that Munoz is expected to return to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, alongside fellow rising talent Nico Paz.

While these developments represent setbacks for Sunderland, the club remains active and well-connected in Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that the Black Cats retain strong relationships within the Spanish capital and are continuing to explore opportunities involving other members of Real Madrid’s first-team and emerging talent pool ahead of the summer window.

Despite missing out on Pitarch and Munoz, Sunderland’s recruitment drive in Spain is far from over.

READ MORE: Real Madrid’s ‘first signing for 2026’ described as ‘deal of the century’

Real Madrid target historic Barcelona raid; Sunderland battle to keep star from Liverpool

Meanwhile, Real Madrid and club president Florentino Perez would love nothing more than to sign a Barcelona superstar who is among the very best in the world, though we can reveal which equally high-profile deal is advancing instead.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of Rodri, with TEAMtalk able to confirm that plans are advancing to bring the Manchester City superstar back to Spain and with the player now very much in favour of bidding farewell to north-west England after a seven-year stay in the Premier League.

Up on Wearside, we can reveal that Liverpool are leading a five-way Premier League chase to sign an on-loan sensation as Sunderland prepare for summer transfer battle to retain the star, and with the player’s tempting asking price having alerted the Merseysiders.

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