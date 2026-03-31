Mohamed Salah is in line to make incredible money if he joins the Saudi Pro League this summer, according to a report, though former Liverpool managing director Christian Purslow has explained why a different move might happen.

Salah announced recently that he will be leaving Liverpool come the end of the season, drawing the curtain on a record-breaking nine years at Anfield. The forward still has over a year left to run on the deal he signed in April 2025, but the two parties have agreed to terminate it early.

Liverpool will allow Salah to leave on a free transfer due to his status as one of the club’s best-ever players.

Speculation has now turned to where he might go next. A return to Roma is possible, as is a stunning move to Major League Soccer.

But Saudi Arabia is widely considered to be Salah’s most likely destination, as Pro League officials have pursued him for several years. To that end, we exclusively revealed in the wake of the Egyptian’s exit revelation that a move to the Gulf State was rapidly advancing.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim Moussa Diaby could join Inter Milan in the summer as Al-Ittihad make room for Salah, and the report includes an update on the Egyptian superstar.

Al-Ittihad are ready to launch a ‘crazy’ contract offer to convince Salah to reject all other approaches. He will supposedly be offered a two-year deal worth an eye-watering €100million (£87m / $115m) per season.

That works out at an incredible £1.67m per week. For context, Salah currently earns around £400k a week at Liverpool.

During an appearance on The Football Boardroom Podcast, Purslow dropped ‘cold, hard facts’ on why Salah will leave, while also suggesting his Saudi transfer may be in jeopardy.

“There could be lots of explanatory reasons, but the cold, hard facts are Mo Salah’s form has dipped dramatically. Elegant and smart, and it flows from an obvious fact that after the famous blow-up, where Mo essentially dug out Arne Slot,” he said.

“That was a very significant blow-up and we said at the time, it was likely to lead to some sort of divorce. It is the kind of football equivalent of a no-fault divorce. It suits both parties.

“What has happened between the blow-up and now, I think we can safely conclude, that Liverpool would have been looking towards the transfer market to find a way out of a very messy situation with Mo.

“I suspect they found, maybe to their surprise, there wasn’t a market to Mo where someone was going to buy a player with 18 months left on his contract for millions and millions of pounds.

“The cold, hard facts are a player of Mo’s age whose form has dipped, question marks permanently but certainly this season meaningfully, on figures quotes north of £300,000 per week, there was not a transfer market for Mo where he would earn the same amount or more and Liverpool would be paid millions of pounds to release him.

“The two criteria here in elite football are salary and age and profile. There are a tiny number of mega-star footballers who have moved for large transfer fees in their mid-30s. Cristiano Ronaldo is one and people hoped Salah would be another Ronaldo.”

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Mo Salah might be put off Saudi transfer

Purslow continued: “But there is another factor at large, it is quite clear the referred destination in the speculation was Saudi and going on about football, we can sometimes forget the world going on out there.

“We are in the middle of a war and that could be a relevant factor. When you are a wealthy footballer, you can choose where you want to live and have your family live for the next two or three years.

“I suspect a move to Saudi is more complicated than it was before this year. It looks a bit more of a dangerous place. Players think hugely about their families and factors beyond the pure football.

“[On a separate point], it’s been obvious for some time that the era of Saudi clubs buying players over 30 for big transfer fees is behind us. They were bailing out a number of clubs in Europe, particularly in the Premier League, by doing these deals.”

More on Salah…

We revealed a week ago that the Saudis are in advanced talks to land Salah, with Al-Ittihad emerging as frontrunners for his signature.

Bayern Munich ace Michael Olise is Liverpool’s dream replacement for the Anfield icon, but such a move will be extremely difficult.

Instead, Liverpool are hoping to prise Yan Diomande away from RB Leipzig, having identified him as a pivotal target.

Fabrizio Romano has clarified whether Salah will play alongside Lionel Messi for Inter Miami.