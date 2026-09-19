Liverpool get positive reports on £50m Venezuelan right-back as Man City battle erupts – Exclusive

Real Sociedad star Jon Aramburu is emerging as a player of interest to a number of Premier League clubs, with Liverpool and Manchester City among those keen on the Venezuela international, TEAMtalk can reveal.

At Sociedad, Aramburu has developed into one of LaLiga’s most highly-rated full-backs, attracting increased attention from clubs in England during 2026.

The 24-year-old is very much a defender first and has impressed with his ability in one-on-one situations, while also possessing the quality to get forward and contribute in attack.

Aramburu’s versatility is another attraction, with the Venezuelan right-back also capable of operating at left-back when required.

We understand that a number of Premier League clubs have increased their scouting of Aramburu this year, with his performances for Sociedad putting him firmly on the radar of several English sides.

Man City and Liverpool keeping tabs on Jon Aramburu

Man City are among those to have been impressed and have carried out checks on the defender as they assess options for a new right-back.

The Cityzens explored a number of possibilities during the summer, including Chelsea’s Malo Gusto and Tottenham Hotspur’s Timo Livramento, and we can confirm that Aramburu was also on their radar.

The Venezuelan’s defensive qualities and ability to play on either side of the defence have made him an appealing option, as Man City continue to assess the market.

Liverpool have also carried out checks on Aramburu, with sources telling us that the reports on the player have been hugely positive.

The Reds have been monitoring the full-back market and Aramburu’s profile has stood out to their recruitment team, with his defensive ability and versatility viewed as significant strengths.

Tottenham, Newcastle United, Everton and Fulham also looked at Aramburu during the summer as interest in his services continued to grow.

The 24-year-old emergence has been particularly notable given his pathway through Deportivo La Guaira, Real Union and Sociedad’s B team, with the full-back now established as an important player at La Real.

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Jon Aramburu available for £50m

Aramburu is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2030, meaning the club are in a strong position when it comes to his future.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Aramburu’s contract contains a release clause of around £50million, giving interested clubs a clear indication of the potential cost involved in securing his services.

Man City have already completed their checks as they consider their options at right-back, while Liverpool have also assessed the player and received strong reports.

With Tottenham, Newcastle, Everton and Fulham also having looked at Aramburu, competition for the Venezuelan could develop if any of his admirers decide to make a formal move.

For now, Aramburu remains committed to Sociedad, but his growing reputation in LaLiga has ensured he is now firmly on the radar of Premier League recruitment teams.

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