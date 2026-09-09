Bayern to learn Michael Olise fate ‘next summer’ as Liverpool still dream of spectacular transfer

Liverpool remain interested in Michael Olise as they dream of building a superstar-filled attack, and a Bayern Munich chief has revealed when the Reds may learn whether they stand any chance of getting him.

Andoni Iraola’s front four currently contains three £100m-plus players in Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

After Mo Salah’s departure they are missing a top-class right-winger, and Liverpool have long wanted Olise to fill that void.

But luring him away from Bayern over the summer proved impossible. The German giants had no intention of letting him go, and their position was strengthened by the fact Olise’s contract runs until 2029.

Speaking in a recent interview, Bayern director Max Eberl said there are plans to tie Olise down to a new contract. He says that by the end of this season, they will know whether Olise intends to stay in Bavaria for the long term.

“At what price point would you consider selling Michael Olise?,” said Eberl, as cited by CFBayernInsider.

“If you want to win the Champions League, that question doesn’t arise. That’s the beauty of Bayern Munich: you don’t have to waver, no matter the sum.”

“Michael has made exceptional progress with us. We will certainly sit down at the appropriate time to discuss the way forward.

“He still has a three-year contract—and I emphasize: without a release clause. Let me put it this way: we should know by next summer whether or not he is leaning towards an extension.”

READ NEXT – Truths on Liverpool, Lamine Camara conspiracy theory emerges as Ornstein shares real reason for Chelsea collapse

Liverpool may have ‘cost themselves’ Olise transfer

High-ranking members of the Liverpool hierarchy certainly remain major admirers of Olise.

However, even if Olise was to decide against signing a longer-term deal with Bayern, there are questions over whether Liverpool would be willing to stump up a big enough fee to lure him from Bayern.

Reports last week suggested that Liverpool may have actually ‘cost themselves’ an Olise transfer by spending a whopping £123million, including add-ons, on Barcola.

That’s according to Christian Falk, who posted on his CFBayernInsider website: ‘Liverpool’s interest in Michael Olise has been well-documented in recent times.’

However, when promoting this article on X, Falk added the caption: ‘Liverpool may have now cost themselves Michael Olise transfer.’

‘With it now clear that Bradley Barcola had been identified as a potential successor for his international compatriot (if the need arose [at Bayern]), it would appear that the Reds have added some complexity to their potential future transfer strategy,’ Falk added

‘It won’t have escaped anyone’s notice that Andoni Iraola’s men failed to sign a natural right-sided winger. Victor Munoz looks well-suited to the position, but the likes of Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and new boy Barcola are all naturally predisposed to playing on the left flank.

‘There’s an argument to be made that this may not particularly matter, given that Iraola will commit to rotating his options on either side to build familiarity.

‘But Liverpool would no doubt be open to the prospect of adding a player of Olise’s calibre if it meant fixing their right side for the foreseeable future.

‘But with Bradley Barcola now at Anfield, this may complicate matters if Bayern can’t find a suitable successor in the event their main man pushes for the exit door next summer.

‘[Liverpool] may yet have to hope that FC Bayern add a release clause to the Frenchman’s contract.’

READ MORE – Jose Mourinho admits Trent Alexander-Arnold blunder as Liverpool return calls emerge for Real Madrid misfit