Al-Hilal have held talks with Harry Kane’s representatives as they look to tempt the England captain into a move to the Saudi Pro League, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal – and with sources revealing what they expect to happen over the Bayern Munich star’s future.

Kane is now entering the final 12 months of his contract at Bayern Munich and, as we have previously reported, his future is attracting significant interest.

Former club Tottenham Hotspur continue to be kept informed of the situation, while Barcelona have also made enquiries regarding the 33-year-old.

Sources, however, insist that Bayern remain hopeful of keeping Kane and have accelerated discussions over a new contract, with a three-year extension currently being worked on, taking the player through to June 2029 – and close to his 36th birthday.

TEAMtalk can now exclusively reveal that Kane’s brother and leading representative Charlie Kane met with Simon Francis, Al-Hilal’s Technical Director of Football, over the weekend.

Francis is understood to be in England as he works on Al-Hilal’s striker shortlist and Kane sits firmly at the top of it.

The talks form part of a wider attacking rebuild at Al-Hilal after they landed Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

The Saudi giants are now moving forward with plans to add both another wide player and a new striker.

TEAMtalk understands Savinho and Pedro Neto are among the winger options being considered, while Kane remains their preferred striker target, though he is far from the only one…

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Harry Kane is one of three ambitious Al-Hilal targets

Al-Hilal have presented their ambitious plans to Kane’s camp and are understood to be prepared to make one of the biggest offers ever made by a Saudi Pro League side for a striker.

However, despite the scale of the proposal, we understand that a move for Kane is unlikely to succeed at this stage.

The Saudi club are also preparing for further changes to their attacking options. Karim Benzema could be on his way out, while a loan move taking Darwin Nunez to Trabzonspor to reunite him with former Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah is set to be finalised.

Kane is therefore the number one target, but Al-Hilal have already identified alternatives.

We can reveal that Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen is next on their list. The Nigeria international has been strongly linked with a move away from Turkey this summer and remains one of Europe’s most sought-after forwards.

There has been interest from England, but Osimhen is also high on Barcelona’s list of alternatives should their ongoing attempt to sign Julian Alvarez ultimately fail.

Like Kane, though, we understand that the 27-year-old is not overly keen on leaving Europe at this stage of his career.

There is more encouraging news for Al-Hilal and Francis, however.

TEAMtalk understands talks with a third striker have progressed well during Francis’ time in England, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins emerging as a realistic option.

Villa are believed to be open to the prospect of Watkins leaving this summer and discussions have taken place.

Sources can reveal that the England forward is close to agreeing terms on a potentially huge contract should he decide to make the move to the Middle East.

Al-Hilal’s search is therefore gathering pace, with Kane still the dream target despite the major obstacles standing in the way.

Speaking on Monday to Maximilian Koch on his future, Kane said on his future: “I only have one year left on my contract, so now is the time to talk about it.

“We’ll discuss it next week or the week after.”

“Both sides are completely relaxed about it.”

For now, Bayern remain confident of extending Kane’s stay, while the England captain’s camp are considering their options with Al-Hilal making their intentions clear.

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