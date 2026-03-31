QUADRUPLE Newcastle exit erupts as Man Utd, Liverpool chase £100m deals

Manchester United and Arsenal could benefit from Newcastle United selling three top stars this summer, while even manager Eddie Howe might leave St James’ Park, according to explosive reports on Tuesday.

The 2024-25 campaign was hugely successful for Newcastle as they won the League Cup – their first trophy in 70 years – while also qualifying for the Champions League by finishing fifth in the Premier League. However, this season has been very different.

Newcastle look set to miss out on Champions League qualification as they sit 12th, seven points behind the top five.

Howe’s side were knocked out of both domestic cup competitions by Manchester City, while they lost 8-3 on aggregate to Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

As per The Telegraph, the chances of Howe leaving alongside Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali are growing.

Howe will consider his future this summer as he does not want to continue managing Newcastle if the fans are against him.

When asked about the Englishman’s future at a recent press conference, Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said: “I don’t have a stance on his future. What I can tell you is that the derby loss [to Sunderland] hurt. We take it seriously. There’s nothing within us that thinks ‘well, it’s just three points and on we go’. It has resonated.

“I spent a couple of hours in a one-on-one lunch recently with Eddie and we talked through a multitude of things, including that.

“Eddie’s our manager. I expect to have a great run to the end of the season here and we’ll talk about the future when it’s time. Right now, we’re focused on this season’s competition.”

When asked if that meant Howe’s future will be assessed in the summer, Hopkinson added: “I would not frame it that way. We are not looking to make a change at the moment. We are not having those conversations.

“We are still in the midst of the season. Right now, we are focused on the seven matches we have remaining and not distracting ourselves with speculation about what we may or may not do in the summer. Right now, all of us have only got so much bandwidth and we are focused on this season and finishing strongly.”

The report adds that Newcastle value key stars Gordon and Tonali at £100million (€115m / $132m) each. Tino Livramento is another candidate to leave, and his price tag has been set at £60m (€69m / $79m).

Quizzed on the potential sales of top talent, Hopkinson said: “We haven’t got an overall strategy with regards [to moving] players out.

“We think through what players might or might not want to do this summer. But if an Isak-like scenario presents itself again, any player under contract is going to leave on our terms and we’re going to maximise the opportunity that might represent for the club. That absolutely does [mean extracting the maximum price].

“For me, Isak was a good sale [in terms of getting a British record fee]. I wasn’t here for the Isak situation, so I don’t want to comment on something I didn’t see first-hand. What I do know is that players that leave this club will need to do so on our terms.”

The report has since been backed up by the Daily Mail.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd, Liverpool lurking for Newcastle stars

We exclusively revealed on March 21 that Liverpool are ready to accelerate plans to sign Gordon and make him their new left winger.

The 25-year-old would be keen to make the switch despite his Everton connections, having supported Liverpool growing up.

Man Utd are rivalling Arsenal for Tonali, who is looking to leave Newcastle in search of Champions League football, though there remains some doubts whether the Italian is United’s top target or just one such star they are looking at.

Sources confirmed to us on Monday that Arsenal are ‘deadly serious’ about signing Tonali before Man Utd.

The Telegraph’s information on Livramento comes after we exclusively revealed on March 12 that Newcastle would be open to selling the full-back for £60m or more.

We understand the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are tracking the full-back, though it is Manchester City who are in pole position.

More on Tonali, Newcastle…

It was claimed earlier on Tuesday that a senior Man Utd star has endorsed Tonali’s prospective transfer to Old Trafford.

Our sources state that Newcastle and Aston Villa are ready to hijack Chelsea’s ‘serious talks’ for a Bundesliga player.

Plus, we revealed on Saturday that Manchester City could scupper Man Utd’s plans by landing two of their main summer targets, including Tonali.