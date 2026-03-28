Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the possibility of Mohamed Salah joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Claims that Mohamed Salah is in negotiations to join Inter Miami and will form a deadly new strike force with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez have been emphatically dismissed by Fabrizio Romano, though further clarification has emerged on where the departing Liverpool superstar will end up next.

The Egyptian superstar has confirmed his exit from Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing the curtain down on nine largely glorious years at Anfield. Having delivered the club eight major trophies, including the Premier League title twice, Salah will depart Merseyside as a bona fide club legend.

Now, the race is on to see where the 33-year-old winds up next and in the immediate aftermath of Tuesday evening’s announcement, our reporter Graeme Bailey explained how, and as TEAMtalk revealed at the start of March, talks to bring Salah to Saudi Arabia are now at an advanced stage.

In light of that, Romano has now declared that Salah will be a ‘dream’ signing for the Saudi Pro-League, though the reporter has quickly first dismissed reports that talks over a move to Inter Miami are on the cards.

“Speaking of Inter Miami, there’s been a lot of noise in England about Mohamed Salah possibly joining Leo Messi there,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“Especially after Inter Miami’s big announcement – the new Leo Messi Stand at their stadium, which is unbelievable. Imagine Messi playing in a ground with a stand named after him!

“But guys, let me clarify this very clearly: Inter Miami are not in negotiations to sign Mo Salah.

“Despite reports, despite rumours everywhere, it’s not true. Salah has not opened talks with Inter Miami.

“What’s true is that Salah will leave Liverpool as a free agent at the end of the season – technically his contract runs until 2027, but Liverpool will let him go for zero fee, as part of the mutual decision to part ways.

“So now Salah’s camp is free to speak to any club. Expect many stories – but as of today, no agreement with anyone.

“The Saudi Pro League, of course, still dream of him. They’ve been trying for two years, and this time they finally have a real shot. So keep an eye on this – big moves will come, but not from Inter Miami yet.”

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Second MLS side also rules out Mohamed Salah swoop

Despite that, speculation of a move to Major League Soccer continues to create a bit of a buzz.

However, after Inter Miami’s chances were dismissed by Romano, they have now become the second MLS side to be ruled out of the conversation.

That’s after the president of New York City FC has now spoken out to address claims the player could be heading to join his club.

However, despite the speculation, Brad Sims is adamant there has been no contact with the Egyptian superstar or his representatives.

Sims said: “I would love to have Mo Salah. We have not had any discussions with him or his people. What is most important is does the player wants to come to MLS and be in New York City.

“We are not going to go out and sell someone on New York, the league or our club. We want players who really want to be here.

“And the other thing about star players is you need to make good choices… You need the guys who are going to be the hardest trainers, good teammates and good for the locker room and the culture. We do a lot of due diligence, and not just on star players.”

In light of that, and as we revealed at the start of March, Saudi officials have been pushing hard to bring Salah to the Middle East – and sources have now confirmed talks are at an advanced stage.

Salah has long been identified as the future figurehead of the Pro League, with officials determined to secure arguably the world’s most prominent Muslim athlete as the face of their project. The Egyptian superstar is viewed as the natural successor to Cristiano Ronaldo in that role.

Sources understand that Salah has been offered a package comparable to Ronaldo’s current deal – one that would see him become one of the highest-paid players in football history, while also taking on a significant ambassadorial position to promote the league globally.

Liverpool keen to sign two wingers this summer; Bowen deal played down

In terms of who replaces the Egyptian at Anfield, it’s been claimed that Liverpool are in the market to ‘sign TWO wingers’ this summer, as per a reliable journalist, who has also named seven potential targets.

However, Michael Olise will not be moving to Anfield after Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness echoed our claims that the France winger is not for sale under any circumstances.

Another star who Liverpool have been advised to avoid is West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, with both Jamie Carragher and Steven Gerrard explaining why the England international would be the wrong profile of player required at Anfield.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands that Sunderland could face a summer battle to keep a versatile star this summer, with multiple Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, ready to make a move and very much tempted by his lowly asking price.

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