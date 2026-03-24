Mohamed Salah delivers bombshell Liverpool EXIT statement – ‘Unfortunately the day has come’

Mohamed Salah has confirmed that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, delivering a shock statement on social media on Tuesday evening.

Despite signing a new contract last year, the legendary Anfield attacker has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the 2026/27 campaign.

The Liverpool forward confirmed the decision on his X account, where Salah said: “Hello everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell: I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season.

“I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life. Liverpool, it’s not a just a football club. It’s a passion. It’s a history. It’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.

“We celebrated victory. We won the most important trophies. And we fought together through the hardest time in our life.

“I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates, past and present. And to the fans: I don’t have enough words.

“The support you showed me through the best time of my career and you stood by me in the toughest times. It’s something I will never forget, and something I will take with me always.

“Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I always be one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family.

“Thank you for everything. Because of all of you, I will never walk alone.”

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Salah’s exit has been expected, especially with clubs from the Saudi Pro League desperate to sign the 33-year-old.

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in June 2017 and has notched a remarkable 255 goals and 122 assists in 435 total games for the club.

His Anfield legacy has been fully cemented, having won two Premier League titles, along with the Champions League twice – although the Reds are still in the hunt to make that a hat-trick this season.

What a way to go out that would be!