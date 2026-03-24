Transfer uncertainty continues to swirl around Bruno Guimaraes, but fresh insight suggests Newcastle United are far from preparing for a summer fire sale of their leading lights and with TEAMtalk informed that there is zero panic on speculation that the Brazil midfielder has agreed personal terms to join Manchester United.

The 28-year-old is a huge favourite at St James’ Park with his tenacious displays in the middle of the park, making him a cult hero on the terraces, and helping Newcastle to qualify twice for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup – the first major domestic honour in 70 years – during his four-year stay on Tyneside.

However, with the Magpies crashing out of Europe and currently down in 12th place in the Premier League, a return to any form of European football is looking an increasingly distant reality for Eddie Howe’s side, who have struggled for consistency all season.

As a result, a number of their leading stars have been linked with high-profile moves away; not least Bruno Guimaraes, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United as the Red Devils step up their hunt for Casemiro’s heir.

While Fabrizio Romano earlier this week confirmed that a meeting had taken place between Guimaraes’ representatives and Man Utd officials, reports then moved the story on by claiming the 41-times capped Brazil midfielder has now agreed personal terms over a summer move to Old Trafford.

However, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Graeme Bailey – who has previously gone to great lengths to state how frustrated Newcastle are at all the exit speculation surrounding their star players – has now dismissed growing speculation that the Magpies could be forced into major departures — including their Brazilian midfield talisman.

“People think that Newcastle are somehow ready to open the floodgates and let all of their players leave this summer. That is simply not the case,” Bailey said.

Despite ongoing links between Guimaraes and several European giants, most notably Manchester United, Bailey made it clear that any movement behind the scenes is standard practice rather than a sign of an imminent exit.

“Yes, they are aware due diligence is being done – in Bruno’s case, his people would not being doing their job if they were not assessing options but to suggest he has agreed terms to leave the club is wide of the mark, from what I am told.”

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Newcastle not panicking over exit speculation

Newcastle’s internal structure has also been highlighted as a key factor in maintaining stability during what could be a pivotal transfer window. Bailey pointed to the influence of Ross Wilson, who is now overseeing recruitment operations.

“There is no panic here. Ross Wilson is running this show now. There is an ‘adult’ in the room for the first time in a long time at Newcastle. They have one of the best transfer minds running the show.”

While Bailey acknowledges there will inevitably be some squad turnover, he insists the club remains firmly in control of its plans.

“Newcastle will not be decimated by outgoings, there will be some changes – no doubt, but Newcastle know what they want to do and what they need to do.”

With financial regulations continuing to shape strategies across the Premier League, Newcastle appear determined to balance compliance with competitiveness — and, crucially, keep hold of their biggest stars unless the right offer arrives.

To that end, and to underline their commitment to Guimaraes, in particular, we understand the Magpies are prepared to offer the former Lyon man a bumper new deal, which would make him the club’s first ever star to earn £200,000 a week at St James’ Park.

Newcastle firm on Lewis Hall exit; Man Utd face Archie Gray competition

Despite all that, we are not denying Manchester United would be keen on a move for Guimaraes, with those links strengthened by claims that he has been personally recommended to the club by the departing Casemiro.

Those links are given further substance by the claim that the Red Devils are open to at least one, and potentially two, new midfield signings this summer.

In light of that, we can confirm that Man Utd are also among the clubs keeping a close eye on the situation at Tottenham and, in particular, around their star young midfielder Archie Gray.

To that end, TEAMtalk can confirm that Spurs face a major battle to keep the 20 -year-old this summer, with the midfielder almost certain to leave if they suffer relegation and with a Bundesliga juggernaut ready to follow up their long-standing interest in the player by making a firm move.

Man Utd, though, are one of three Premier League clubs also credited with an interest by TEAMtalk sources.

Meanwhile, up at Newcastle, the club has also made clear its stance on the future of impressive left-back Lewis Hall, who finds himself linked with two of the biggest clubs in England off the back of his fine season, on a personal level.

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