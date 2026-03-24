Man Utd plot stunning £86.5m bid for ‘sensational’ Barcelona ace who ‘has it all’ – report

Fermin Lopez is rumoured to be a target for Man Utd

Manchester United could spend up to €100million (£86.5m) this summer to sign Fermin Lopez, according to a report, with Barcelona seemingly open to selling three players.

Lopez came through the Barcelona academy before making his first-team debut in August 2023. The central attacking midfielder is now a crucial player for Barca, having put up 12 goals and 16 assists in 39 games so far this season.

Lopez recently registered a goal and assist as Hansi Flick’s side dumped Newcastle United out of the Champions League with a stunning 7-2 home win.

The playmaker’s excellent performances this term have helped Barca win the Spanish Super Cup, go four points clear at the top of LaLiga and reach the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Atletico Madrid.

But Football Espana claim Man Utd want to hand the Blaugrana a serious blow this summer by prising Lopez away from the Camp Nou.

Man Utd are supposedly ‘willing to bid €100m’ to make the Spain star their next statement addition.

United are known to be on the hunt for elite midfield recruits, and it has been claimed that Lopez is their latest marquee target.

The report, though, does add that Lopez wants to stay put, while Barca are not open to selling, either.

Barca sporting director Deco does need to sell players this summer to help fund new signings, but Lopez is seen as a key part of their future.

Instead, the report notes that Jules Kounde, Alejandro Balde and Dani Olmo could all be on the move.

United are keen on Balde as they pursue reinforcements at left-back, while Olmo currently has to compete with Lopez for a starting spot at Barca.

Lopez would be a fantastic successor for United captain Bruno Fernandes in the No 10 role.

Flick heaped special praise on Lopez in October, saying: “He scores, he runs, he’s very complete. His performance was sensational. Three goals [vs Olympiacos], the first one very important, gave us confidence. He has it all: he’s dynamic, he has speed.”

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Man Utd more likely to sign Wharton or Baleba

However, Fernandes could now stay at Old Trafford for the next few seasons as he is loving life under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Instead, United are more likely to sign slightly more defensive-minded midfielders such as Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba or Bruno Guimaraes.

United would love to bring in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, but they will face intense competition from rivals Manchester City for that deal.

While a move for Lopez seems fanciful, United and Barca do look set to arrange one transfer this summer. Marcus Rashford has thoroughly enjoyed his loan spell at Barca and is aiming to join the club permanently.

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