The Saudi Pro League are stepping up their pursuit of Mohamed Salah, and there is growing confidence that the Egyptian superstar will complete a move this summer – though his final destination could be at a surprise club, and with five teams now in the mix for his signature, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Salah has already confirmed he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer at the end of the season, bringing an end to a hugely successful nine-year spell at Anfield, which has seen him score a titanic 256 goals and help the club win eight major honours. Sadly for him, though, there will be no fairytale ending, and the 2025 Premier League title will prove the last piece of silverware he will win with the Reds.

While Salah’s focus now will be on helping the club secure a top-five finish that guarantees the return of UCL football to Anfield, his agent is doing work behind the scenes on securing the 33-year-old superstar a lucrative transfer overseas.

As previously revealed by TEAMtalk, the Pro League has long identified Salah as one of their marquee targets, viewing him as the most high-profile Muslim footballer in the world and a key figure in their plans to grow the game globally.

We’ve been reporting of their interest for months, revealing back in November that there was a growing confidence that a deal could be done in summer 2026, while in the aftermath of his Anfield exit announcement, we revealed how a deal to Saudi Arabia was rapidly gathering pace.

Sources indicate that Salah himself is open to the move, with ambitions to help promote football across the Middle East and Africa, something a switch to Saudi Arabia would strongly align with.

There is interest from elsewhere. Clubs in Major League Soccer have held talks over a potential deal, while several European sides have also made enquiries into his availability.

However, the strongest push continues to come from Saudi Arabia, and we can now name the five sides who are all vying to sign him – including a surprise new contender…

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Mo Salah’s next club: Five teams in the mix with star’s salary to skyrocket

With regards to that next club, TEAMtalk understands that the Public Investment Fund-backed quartet of Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli all remain firmly in the race for his signature.

In the case of Al-Hilal, their interest persists despite a recent change in ownership following the involvement of Kingdom Holding Company, backed by Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud.

TEAMtalk can also reveal that another contender is emerging in the shape of Al-Qadsiah. The club, owned by Aramco and managed by Brendan Rodgers, are positioning themselves as a serious option.

Reports suggesting that the Saudi Pro League’s financial strength is wavering have also been firmly dismissed by sources in the Middle East. While discussions around the future of LIV Golf have taken place, we understand that those matters are entirely separate and will not impact football investment.

Saudi Arabia remains fully committed to developing the game domestically as they build towards hosting the 2034 World Cup, and insiders insist there is no intention of scaling back ambitions.

On the contrary, sources indicate that both PIF and Saudi authorities are highly satisfied with the growth of football in the country and landing a global icon like Salah is viewed as a major next step in that journey.

While Salah looks poised to move to Saudi Arabia, one Liverpool man who won’t be joining him in the Middle East is Richard Hughes.

That’s after sources confirmed Reds’ sporting director had turned down a lucrative offer to join Al-Hilal and has confirmed to Liverpool that his entire focus remains on helping restore the Merseyside giants to past glories.

As for Salah, a move to hook up with Inter Miami and Lionel Messi has been ruled out by Fabrizio Romano.

And reflecting on the wages Salah will earn in the Middle East, a former Reds managing director has let slip the mind-boggling salary the Egyptian is expected to earn.

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