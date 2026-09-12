Alexis Mac Allister may well have had a sly reason for the timing of his emotional outpouring over Liverpool’s failure to offer him a new contract, according to two pundits, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed why there is a strong chance that the Argentine leaves Anfield in 2027.

The 27-year-old midfielder is in the fourth season of the five-year deal he signed at Anfield when arriving in a £35m move from Brighton in June 2023, having gone on to rack up 154 appearances for the Merseyside giants.

Much of the summer window saw Mac Allister’s future at Anfield engulfed in speculation that he could be allowed to leave by Liverpool amid claims about his suitability to meet the demands needed to thrive in an Andoni Iraola midfield and in the face of a deal that is due to expire in June 2028.

And with Liverpool refusing to offer the player a contract extension this summer, Mac Allister used his pre-match press conference before the Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid to reveal his hurt and upset at the club’s failure to extend his stay.

While Mac Allister channelled those emotions in a positive way by scoring the winner in Tuesday night’s clash, pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer are convinced that the 54-cap Argentina star may well have had a bigger plan in place given the timing of his candid admission.

“I was a bit surprised, to be honest. I mean, when you’ve got two years left, you signed your deal anyway. I know others might have got new ones, but why come out and say it?” mused Shearer on The Rest Is Football.

“I mean, I guess it’s the modern thing, the modern day, I don’t know. But speak to whoever you have to speak to. Why do you have to bring it out into the public?”

In response, Richards appeared to reveal the real reason for Mac Allister’s admission.

“He’s not stupid, though. He’s playing against Atletico Madrid. The Spanish press are going to be there,” Richards stated.

“He’s letting people know. He’s not stupid, is he? You know? Was the timing right? Probably not.”

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Asked by host Gary Lineker if Mac Allister’s announcement was simply letting clubs in Spain – and he has been heavily linked with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in recent months- know that he could soon be on the market, Richards’ reply was emphatic.

“100 per cent,” he answered. “If he was playing Bodo/Glimt he’s not going to do the press conference, is he, and say that about a new contract. He thought, ‘ooh, Atletico Madrid, the Spanish press here, a big club, maybe he’s that type of player’.

“He knew exactly what he was doing, which was quite naughty. But if you’re going to do that, you have to back it up, and he scores a wonderstrike with his left peg.”

Despite some timely reassurances from Iraola, who was sitting next to him at the time, Fabrizio Romano has explained why there is a very real chance that the player could leave Anfield in the next 12 months.

“Alexis Mac Allister, the Liverpool midfielder, was very honest on Tuesday, mentioning his future, his situation and what happened,” Romano began.

“Mac Allister, in a press conference ahead of the Champions League debut under Andoni Iraola, said: ‘First of all, very good words for Iraola. We can be something special with him, the intensity.’

“So, he’s very happy with Iraola. You can see that, and it’s the reality. He’s not just saying that for the press; he feels very good with Iraola.

“But when it’s time to talk about the contract, he says: ‘I’m happy for Gravenberch. I’m happy for Szoboszlai. They are renewing their contracts. It’s beautiful to see my teammates getting a contract. But it’s also making me sad to see that the club is not offering me a new deal.’

“Because the reality is that Mac Allister was expecting to get the same treatment and to get a contract proposal from Liverpool. He didn’t get it.”

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Romano continued: “And the reality is that Mac Allister says the truth when he says: ‘In the summer, I had the possibility to leave. I had the possibility to go.’

“It’s true. Mac Allister had several possibilities in Europe and beyond.

“There was a moment when the Enzo Fernandez deal was 50-50 between Manchester City and Chelsea. Some intermediaries were bringing to the table the possibility for Manchester City to go for Alexis Mac Allister, but he didn’t want to leave Liverpool.

“Then there were possibilities in Europe and outside Europe. So, Alexis Mac Allister had several possibilities, but he decided to stay at Liverpool. It’s true. What he’s saying is the reality.

“He’s a player always trying to find a solution. He’s in love with Liverpool. He said very beautiful words in public: ‘I love the club. I love the city. I love the fans.’

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“It’s true. He’s showing his attachment.

“At the same time, it’s also important to mention that if this new contract will not happen anytime soon, I would not close the doors to a potential exit for Alexis Mac Allister in 2027.

“I mean, likely in the summer, but if the new contract is not getting done in the next few months, I think there is a possibility Alexis decides to leave before his contract expires at Liverpool.

“Because Alexis wants to feel important. He’s showing his love for Liverpool, but he wants to feel important. So, that’s going to be, for sure, an important story to follow.”