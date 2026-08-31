Alexis Mac Allister reaches decision on joining Man City from Liverpool after deal ‘offered’

Alexis Mac Allister has reached a decision on whether or not to join Manchester City after being ‘offered’ to the club, and the stance Liverpool have adopted on the Argentine leaves them open to humiliation.

Man City are desperate to sign a third mega-money midfielder having already banked Elliot Anderson and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

With Rodri, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Bernardo Silva all gone, another big name is a must for Enzo Maresca.

City’s top atrget is Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea. The player would be willing to make the move, though Chelsea are insisting a deal will only be made if City bid £120m, and the Blues also succeed in signing a replacement first.

Chelsea are a genuine contender to snap up Monaco’s Lamine Camara before the summer transfer window slams shut.

But in the event they get cold feet for Fernandez or baulk at the £120m asking price, Liverpool’s Mac Allister represents a more than viable alternative.

The 27-year-old has been ‘offered’ to Man City via intermediaries, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Reporting late last week, the trusted reporter explained: “Many questions tonight on Alexis Mac Allister as an option for Manchester City.

“The reality is that some intermediaries offered Manchester City the possibility to consider a move for Alexis Mac Allister.

“So it was suggested by intermediaries as a potential move to Manchester City, rather than being an official bid or something like that. So, as an alternative [to Fernandez].

But according to Mac Allister’s own father, Carlos Mac Allister, Alexis has no intention of leaving Liverpool and remains fully committed to the Reds.

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Alexis Mac Allister fully committed to Liverpool

In quotes carried by Romano overnight, Carlos Mac Allister said of his son: “Alexis is not thinking of leaving Liverpool. He wants to stay at the club.

“Liverpool has not started talks to renew the Alexis contract, but the player’s desire is to continue in the club.”

That last sentence will raise eyebrows, not least because Mac Allister now has less than two years remaining on his contract which expires in the summer of 2028.

Liverpool have waved goodbye to far too many players on free transfers over recent years, thus failing to collect substantial transfer fees as a result.

Ibrahima Konate and Mohamed Salah were the latest big names to leave for nothing, and unless Liverpool decide to extend Mac Allister’s stay or sell the player sooner rather than later, he could be another big name Liverpool lose without generating a fee.

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