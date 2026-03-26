Chelsea reach decision on selling English sensation to Liverpool

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, who has been linked with Liverpool

Liverpool have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Josh Acheampong to Anfield, with a transfer journalist revealing Chelsea’s stance on selling the young defender.

It emerged this week that Liverpool are among the clubs ‘monitoring’ Acheampong, who is able to play as a right-back, centre-back and even in central midfield.

With Ibrahima Konate out of contract at the end of the season and Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, Liverpool are on the hunt for a new defender.

Acheampong is one of the best young players to have come through the Chelsea youth academy and has already played 38 times for the club’s first team, scoring two goals in the process.

The 19-year-old has featured in 24 matches in all competitions for Chelsea this season, in which he has scored two goals.

The report noted interest in Acheampong from Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United.

It even went on to claim that Chelsea could sell the England Under-21 international defender for €25-30million (up to £26m, $35m).

However, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke has dismissed speculation that Chelsea could sell Acheampong to Liverpool, or any other club for that matter.

Writing in Football Insider, the journalist claimed that Chelsea have ‘no interest in sanctioning a sale’ of Acheampong.

The Chelsea hierarchy rate the teenager very highly and hope to see him become a regular in the first team in the coming seasons.

Chelsea ‘simply do not want to lose’ Acheampong, which makes sense given what former Blues manager Enzo Maresca has previously said about him.

Maresca said about Acheampong in April 2025: “He can be good in different positions and the best thing from Josh also is that he’s open, he wants to learn; ‘Ok, full back? No problem, what do I have to do? Perfect, midfielder, what do I have to do?’

“Good players, they want to play in all positions, they want to learn and Josh is doing that since we started.”

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