Liverpool could GIVE UP on Slot signing as £85m Brazilian comes into view

Liverpool could get rid of an Arne Slot signing

Liverpool could choose to give up trying with an Arne Slot signing, while they’ve got an £85million Brazilian talent in view who they may move for.

The Reds have made some signings in the past few windows who have struggled to find their feet. New winger Bradley Barcola has had little impact after his £123million signing from Paris Saint-Germain.

But there are players even further back who have still yet to settle in, with Arne Slot signings Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong among them.

The Dutch defender has been so poor when called upon this season that loan centre-back Ronald Araujo has been able to cement the right-back position.

Liverpool could give up on Jeremie Frimpong

Per insider Pete O’Rourke, the Reds could sign a new right-back amid a sense that Frimpong simply isn’t going to come good.

He said: ‘Liverpool are planning to sign a new right-back amid ongoing concerns about Jeremie Frimpong.

He added: ‘Liverpool feel they can upgrade their options at right-back as Frimpong may not be good enough.’

Since that report, Frimpong came on off the bench against Manchester City, and was sent to the shops by Rayan Cherki, who chopped inside him before scoring the Citizens’ third goal of the game.

Fans on social media have seen that as the latest reason the Dutch defender needs to be pushed out.

READ MORE: £239m Liverpool pair embarrassed as media reacts after Man City hammering

Liverpool eyeing William Gomes

After failing to sign an elite right-winger to replace Mohamed Salah in the summer window, it’s believed Liverpool could look to do so in the near future.

Reports in Portugal suggest Porto wide man William Gomes, who is on the radar of Manchester United, among others, is being courted by Liverpool.

The Brazilian winger’s performances are believed to have attracted the attention of the Reds, and he now features high on their list of potential signings.

Gomes, who has two goals and two assists in Liga Portugal this season, has an £85million release clause which Liverpool would have to trigger should they want to sign him.

Stephen Warnock slams Florian Wirtz

Liverpool signed Wirtz for £116million a year ago and they’ve had very little to show for it.

He was questioned during the City game, particularly for choosing to shoot when he had a wide open Milos Kerkez out wide, with Bradley Barcola for support.

Former Reds man Stephen Warnock was “very underwhelmed” by the display from the attacking-midfielder.

He is one of a number of pundits who have taken issue with the German, either as a direct result of the City game or in recent weeks.