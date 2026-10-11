Man Utd quoted £50m for stunning star amid HUGE update on striker who ‘wants’ move

Manchester United have been told they could land a Premier League star for £50million, while a Red Devils target’s contract talks are stuttering, and he ‘wants’ a move.

United solely signed midfielders, three of them – and a backup goalkeeper – in the summer. But they’re currently 13th in the Premier League after six games and therefore might need more additions to become more competitive.

There are some players of interest in the final third which could help that.

Josh King may only cost £50m

One of the stars United are currently linked with is Fulham’s Josh King. He’s already seen as the best player at Craven Cottage, despite being only 19 years of age.

While there’s a reluctance at Fulham to sell King given his status, it’s been reported an offer above £50million could do the trick.

United, as one of the main clubs who want to sign King, will be very interested to learn that.

The report states that a January move seems unlikely but it could be a viable transfer in the summer.

King, for his part, would be open to a move away from Craven Cottage, where the threat of relegation is currently real with the club rock bottom of the Premier League, yet to win a game this season.

Christian Kofane talks slowing

United have been linked with Christian Kofane, and there’s a sense they remain interested in the Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane, who has scored three times this season.

That move could be one with legs, after an update from insider Florian Plettenberg about the 20-year-old’s goals, amid contract talks.

Plettenberg said on X: ‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen want to extend Christian Kofane’s contract by two years until 2031. Negotiations are currently stalling.

‘The 20 y/o talented striker is not satisfied with his current role as second choice behind Patrik Schick. ‘There is also interest from the Premier League, with Kofane keen to play there at some point in his career.’

United have competition for William Gomes

Prior to the summer transfer window opening, United were believed to have made an approach for Porto winger William Gomes. Elsewhere, it is reported their interest in the wide man remains.

But the Red Devils are not alone in their admiration of Gomes, who will now command an £85million fee if he’s to depart, due to a new release clause in his deal with Porto.

It is now reported that Liverpool are plotting a 2027 move, having failed to sign an elite right-winger to replace Mohamed Salah.

After two goals and two assists so far this season, Gomes is said to have impressed the Reds, and he’s very high on their list of potential new right-wingers.

His performances will surely rouse other clubs in the coming months, and whether United are one of the sides who attempt to lure him in during the transfer window remains to be seen.