Liverpool star poised for debut against Arne Slot’s most feared opponent

Arne Slot is primed to hand a summer signing his debut against the team Liverpool never look like beating, and in truth, they rarely do.

Slot boasts an excellent record against almost every team he’s come up against since taking charge at Anfield. Winning the Premier League in your first season at the club will always work wonders for head-to-head records.

However, there is one team Slot hasn’t got to grips with just yet – Crystal Palace.

Liverpool narrowly beat Palace 1-0 in October of last year. However, they drew the return leg in the Premier League, lost in the Community Shield on penalties, and lost 2-1 in the league earlier this season on September 27.

That most recent clash showcased just how mightily Liverpool struggle against a well-drilled formation containing wing-backs. But for the brilliance of the now-injured Alisson Becker in the first half especially, Palace would have routed the Reds.

Liverpool’s poor record against Palace even pre-dates Slot’s arrival. They’ve picked up just two wins from their last eight contests, drawing three times and losing three times.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, they’ve drawn Palace in the fourth round of the League Cup. That clash will take place at Anfield next Wednesday and according to the Daily Mail, Freddie Woodman is in line to make his debut.

The 28-year-old arrived as part of the goalkeeper shake-up over the summer. With Alisson sidelined while he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, Giorgi Mamardashvili has taken the gloves.

However, Slot is a firm believer in the back-up keeper playing in the domestic cup competitions and per the Mail, Mamardashvili is expected to be rested, thus paving the way for Woodman to make his first Reds appearance.

The report read: ‘Freddie Woodman is in firm consideration to make his Liverpool debut in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace.

‘It is believed Slot is considering giving the 28-year-old goalkeeper a chance to play in the cup match to avoid risking Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is deputising for the injured Alisson.

‘Slot thinks that his back-up keeper should always play in the domestic cups and this was demonstrated last year.

‘Vitezslav Jaros, now on loan at Ajax, started a cup game at Brighton when Alisson was injured to rest Caoimhin Kelleher, at that moment the main keeper.

‘Woodman has made a good impression at the AXA Training Centre since his arrival and is described as a bubbly character who raises standards.’

Who else can expect starts in League Cup clash

Liverpool will hope to build on their morale-boosting 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt when squaring off against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday night.

A strong eleven will be selected, and with Liverpool facing Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Manchester City in quick succession after the Palace match, we can expect a heavily rotated line-up against the Eagles.

Among those likely to receive rare starts include Joe Gomez and Wataru Endo. Gomez will likely partner Virgil van Dijk at centre-half, with the captain very rarely afforded – or requiring – a day off.

Endo should start in central midfield, while Federico Chiesa and Rio Ngumoha could feature in the wide berths.

