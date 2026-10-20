Erik ten Hag takes brutal dig at Marcus Rashford and makes Declan Rice to Man Utd revelation

Arsenal star Declan Rice and Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has criticised Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford and has also revealed that he wanted the Red Devils to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United before he moved to Arsenal.

Ten Hag managed Rashford during his time at Man Utd, but the Dutchman did not always get the best out of the England international winger.

Under the Dutchman at Man Utd, Rashford scored 42 goals and gave 21 assists in 113 matches in all competitions.

While the winger a personal best 30 goals in his first season under Ten Hag, he failed to replicate that feat in subsequent seasons.

Rashford was also dropped for an FA Cup tie as a disciplinary measure after going out without permission on a trip to Belfast, according to BBC Sport.

The winger struggled to make a consistent impact at Man Utd under then-manager Ruben Amorim either.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa.

Rashford spent last season on loan at Barcelona and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

However, Barcelona decided against making Rashford’s loan deal permanent in the summer of 2026, with the winger now part of Michael Carrick’s squad at Man Utd.

Ten Hag, who is now the technical director of Twente, has given his thoughts on Rashford, and they are not particularly complimentary.

The Dutchman told The Athletic: “And so, they are continuing the toxic culture; they fuel it, they give the power to the players.

“Rashford is an amazing player, if his mindset is right.

“I always showed my trust in him, played him.

“But when you show these standards, sometimes you have to make corrections.”

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Erik ten Hag wanted Man Utd to sign Declan Rice

Ten Hag has also revealed that he wanted Man Utd to sign Declan Rice when he was at West Ham United.

The 27-year-old England international midfielder moved to Arsenal from West Ham in the summer of 2023 for a total transfer fee of £105million.

Ten Hag said: “The issue was that West Ham didn’t want to let him go.

“I think we could have done more to test. We were on one page, they tried, but I don’t know how the process went.

“The point is, at United you need outstanding players.”

Ten Hag has also said that he wanted Man Utd to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur before he moved to Bayern Munich.

The Dutchman revealed: “I said to them, ‘I want only one player — and you know who’.

“I fought for it. I heard that he was very positive, but I never spoke with him about the issue.

“I don’t know how the decision process went with John, Richard, the Glazers.

“They came to the conclusion. I don’t have the insights in the financials.”

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