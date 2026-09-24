Michael Owen reveals Harry Kane’s Barcelona, Real Madrid transfer ‘temptation’ – Exclusive

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane could be tempted by a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid, it's been claimed

England legend Michael Owen has exclusively told TEAMtalk why he believes Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich is a situation to keep a close eye on amid growing links with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Kane has established himself at one of Europe’s biggest clubs since leaving Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern, but his situation could become one to watch if interest from Spain develops further.

Owen, a huge admirer of the England captain, believes Kane could eventually have a decision to make over his future, although he also highlighted the personal considerations that could influence any decision.

The former Liverpool and England striker pointed out that Kane is already playing for a European giant and has settled in Germany, while his family situation could make another move a major consideration.

Speaking exclusively to TEAMtalk via Football Betting, Owen said: “He is at a giant already, so who knows what could happen.

“He has got kids, you have to think about, he is settled – so does he up sticks again for the sake of another year, new language etc?

“It is a temptation – the two Spanish giants are generally regarded as the two wonder teams to join.”

Kane has enjoyed a strong spell in Germany since making his move to Bayern, continuing to produce the goalscoring numbers that made him one of the most prolific forwards in European football.

However, Barcelona and Real Madrid remain clubs capable of tempting even established stars, and Owen believes that makes Kane’s situation worth monitoring.

The former Ballon d’Or winner also believes a return to the Premier League should not be ruled out for Kane at some stage…

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Harry Kane to Man Utd or Tottenham?

Kane remains Tottenham’s all-time leading goalscorer after his remarkable career in north London, while his return to English football would inevitably attract huge attention.

Owen believes the possibility of Kane returning to the Premier League remains open, particularly given how well the striker is currently performing at Bayern.

“I would not rule out a return to the Premier League, and it looks like he is having a great time at the moment, he certainly is doing really well.

“Could he be tempted? One to keep an eye on for sure and I am sure all options would be open.”

Kane’s immediate focus remains on Bayern, where he has continued to demonstrate his importance since arriving in Munich.

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But with the striker now being linked with two of Spain’s biggest clubs, Owen believes his long-term future is a storyline worth following.

For now, Kane is settled at Bayern and performing at a high level, but Owen has refused to rule out either a move to Spain or an eventual Premier League return.

With Barcelona and Real Madrid both possessing the stature to tempt elite players, and Kane having already experienced life at one of Europe’s biggest clubs outside England, his next career decision could prove an intriguing one to watch.