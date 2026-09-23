Ex-Tottenham boss drops Harry Kane, Barcelona transfer hint as now-or-never target set

Tim Sherwood believes that Harry Kane is more than deserving of the Ballon d’Or this season, and thinks staying in a ‘winning team’ at Bayern Munich is the best thing for him, though admits the striker could ‘fancy’ a switch to Barcelona.

But if he were to move, Sherwood thinks a high-ranking Premier League side or Barcelona are the only options for the 33-year-old striker.

Kane left the Premier League three years ago, and has since won his first ever trophy, the Bundesliga, as well as two Franz Beckenbauer Supercups. Not only that, but the Englishman has dispatched 152 goals and 34 assists for his club, as well as captaining his nation to the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

His recent form, particularly his unbelievable 75 G/A across the 2025/26 season, has seen him placed as the frontrunner for this year’s Ballon d’Or, an individual award which has eluded him throughout his impressive career.

His undeniable goal-scoring threat has always brought speculation into his next career move, and Sherwood has added to this, stating that he believes a Premier League return would only make sense if Kane was to be challenging for the title.

DON’T MISS: Harry Kane is content to stay at Bayern long-term and has no interest in United move

Sherwood believes 2026 Ballon d’Or is last chance for Kane

In a recent interview, Sherwood told MaxFreeBets that, although Kane can likely continue at the top level for several years because of his play style, the 2026 Ballon d’Or may be his last shot at the most prestigious individual prize in football.

He said: “If Harry Kane doesn’t win it now, he isn’t going to win it ever.

“He had a brilliant season, individually he couldn’t have done any more. But we’ll see. Fingers crossed, I can’t see anyone who deserves it more than him.

“He can’t do any more than what he’s done, so hopefully he gets recognized for the consistency that he’s shown.”

Although Sherwood thinks this year could be Kane’s last opportunity to win the Ballon d’Or, he does believe the talisman has plenty of football left in him, whether that’s at Bayern, Barcelona, or in a fairy tale return to the English top flight.

“I think Harry Kane has still got six years left in him and he’d probably tell me seven or eight. He’s durable. He can play, he’s fit as a fiddle, and he plays the game in his mind.

“He’s not one of them who just tears around a pitch and pleases the sports scientists to clock up the numbers. He’s actually thinking about playing. He knows when to stand still, knows when to move. He’s still as technically good as he was, you know, five or six years ago.

“There’d be a lot of takers for Harry Kane if he ever comes available, but why would he want to leave there at the moment? Unless he could leave to go to a Premier League team, possibly, who was looking to challenge and win things, then he isn’t going to leave a winning team.

“Barcelona would probably have their hand up for him, and they look like they’re strong at the moment. He might fancy that. Unless it’s a team who he feels can win the Premier League, then he wouldn’t be coming back here, I don’t think.

Sherwood handed Kane his first Premier League start back in 2014, and the former Tottenham and Aston Villa boss still backs the England no.9 to this day.

Despite some interest from Manchester United, Kane seems set to remain in Germany for the foreseeable, although a potential release cause in his new contract could ruffle up more transfer rumours in the future.