Two Sky Sports insiders have dropped an update on Bradley Barcola to Liverpool, while the club’s next pursuit has been revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

Barcola is the Reds’ priority currently. Having seen other potential Mohamed Salah replacements taken off the board, namely Yan Diomande to Real Madrid, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is the man they’re working hard to get over the line.

But the French and European champions have a large asking price, and that’s causing some problems.

Two clubs far apart on valuation

Sky Sports insiders Amar Mehta and Vinny O’Connor (17:59, Friday, August 7) report that Liverpool and PSG have a ‘significant gap’ between their respective valuations for Barcola.

Preliminary talks have been held, but progress has seemingly been hard to come by.

The pair state that PSG’s stance makes a deal ‘difficult to complete’ at this stage.

The highest end of the reported asking price is €170million (£145m) which would shatter the British transfer record.

Barcola agreement not true

The insiders’ reveal follows a report from DaveOKCOP, a Liverpool-focussed site, which stated a preliminary agreement had been reached between the Reds and PSG.

It was said that the French giants had accepted an initial €128million (£110m) with add-ons on top of that.

They state that nothing is signed yet, but the agreement is there.

Further to that, they suggest Barcola’s preference is is a move to Anfield, which does seem true per other sights, but the rest of the report has been revealed as false by the update.

READ MORE: Liverpool on pole for €50m winger as Bradley Barcola agreement also forged

Romano reveals next Liverpool move

Meanwhile, transfer insider Romano has revealed the likely position Liverpool will pursue a signing in next.

He said: “On Liverpool, there are many reports on right-back. If I know something on right-back, I will let you know.

“At the moment I am not aware of movements for Djed Spence, despite reports. If something happens, I will let you know.

“For Liverpool, keep an eye on some centre-backs. Because what I’m hearing is that Liverpool could consider a move for a centre-back in these final weeks of this summer transfer window.

“Liverpool could add one more player in that position.

“So more than right-back in this specific moment, I would keep an eye also on the centre-back position.”