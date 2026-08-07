Manchester United are looking at a few left-backs this summer

Manchester United could hijack a Barcelona move for a young Spanish left-back, with a Premier League option in the position known to be in sight.

United‘s attention is partly on a new left-back now, having added two midfielders to their squad this summer. A third midfielder could join, with that plan still in place, but some of the focus has shifted.

Lewis Hall has long been targeted at Old Trafford, but Newcastle are going to make that move close to impossible.

TEAMtalk is aware that Spanish under-19 Jorge Salinas is being pursued, and though Barcelona have already made contact, the Red Devils could hijack that move.

Sarinas hijack on at United

Indeed, the Racing Santander left-back is said to have a €16million (£13.7m) release clause in his contract, and Barca aren’t going to pay that, feeling they shouldn’t have to pay more than €8million (£6.8m).

United are said to be willing to to trigger that clause, though, perhaps helping them to leapfrog Barca.

Salinas is believed to have opened himself up to the move to the Spanish giants.

However, if the Red Devils trigger his clause and Barca don’t, it feels unlikely he’d say no to that move, but that will require the bid being lodged.

Antonee Robinson and Giorgio Scalvini in sight

There have also been suggestions that Antonee Robinson could be signed at United, with talkSPORT‘s Alex Crook hailing him as a cheaper option to Newcastle’s Hall.

The Telegraph have also suggested the Fulham left-back would be a cheaper signing.

But they also detailed United interest in Giorgio Scalvini, the Italy central defender.

The Red Devils are believed to have scouted the Italian, who has experience in back threes and fours, and at left-back and central midfield, as well as in central defence.

READ MORE: Man Utd rocked as €28m star has Chelsea in second place

Rafael Leao offered to United

Elsewhere, it’s been reported AC Milan forward Rafael Leao has been offered to United, as well as Leeds and Arsenal, in quite the mix of sides.

But insider Ben Jacobs has suggested none of those moves are particularly liked.

He explained: “Rafa Leao was actually offered, believe it or not, to Leeds United along with Manchester United and Arsenal.

“The magnitude of the deal, the finances, the appetite and all of that, it doesn’t appear that anything is going to advance. My expectation at the moment is Leao might end up in Turkey.

“But there was basically a ring-around from Leao’s agency to several Premier League clubs, and Leeds were one of them.”