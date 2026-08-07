Newcastle are looking at a former Tottenham man for the midfield

Multiple insiders have revealed Newcastle could make a move for a former Tottenham midfielder as a replacement for the departing Bruno Guimaraes.

The Magpies have agreed to sell Guimaraes to Premier League champions Arsenal for £75million. Their midfield has taken quite the hit, after also selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham.

It’s now imperative that Newcastle get some bodies into the centre of the park so that they can ease the exits of the two stars.

Sky Sports man Keith Downie reports they are ‘considering a move’ for Marseille’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, formerly of Tottenham.

The £15million-rated midfielder could be an option for the Magpies, as an experienced midfielder to potentially help ease the big exits.

Downie states Hojbjerg is ‘one option’ being explored at St James’ Park currently.

Newcastle journalist Luke Edwards has also reported that Hojbjerg is being explored at Newcastle.

READ MORE: Newcastle reignite £100m pursuit as Matthias Jaissle reshapes transfer plans

Newcastle chief explains Guimaraes exit

While Tonali’s exit came and went rather swiftly, Guimaraes’ took longer, but it was evident for weeks that he wants to join Arsenal.

After a first bid was rejected, the Gunners are getting their man for £75million.

Newcastle sporting Director Ross Wilson has explained why the club decided to let go of the Brazilian.

He said: “We didn’t want to sell Bruno. It wasn’t in the plan to sell Bruno. None of us — or ownership — wanted to sell Bruno.

“He’s our captain, he was very, very important to us and the debate over his price — it’s a world-record fee for a player of his age.

“What we had to weigh up was, very respectfully from Bruno with his behaviour towards us, very emotionally as well, effectively told us he wanted to leave and move on.

“That doesn’t mean he can go but it certainly plays a part in what our thinking is when we hit a certain range of number. But there’s no part in saying it was part of our strategy and was in our thinking this summer — it wasn’t.

“But we have got to be flexible and react to things that happen. It might have been in our plan to sign one player but we didn’t get him so we move on to another. We can only be honest about that.”