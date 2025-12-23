Slot slaughters Van de Ven for crippling Isak as Liverpool boss gives return timeline

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has taken aim at Micky van de Ven for the tackle that injured Alexander Isak

The usually mild-mannered Arne Slot took aim at Micky van de Ven for the challenge that fractured Alexander Isak’s leg, and the Liverpool boss also provided what appears to be a positive update on the Swede’s return timeline.

Liverpool took all three points when squaring off against Spurs last weekend, but it came at a cost.

Tottenham were unusually aggressive and physical in the contest, with Jeremie Frimpong busted open by a rogue elbow and Xavi Simons raking his studs down Virgil van Dijk’s Achilles.

Simons and captain Cristian Romero both saw red, but the most contentious moment came when Van de Ven scissored Isak’s left leg in the act of the frontman scoring what was only his second Premier League goal in Liverpool colours.

Isak was in visible agony and subsequent tests showed the striker sustained a fractured leg as well as an ankle injury.

Isak has since successfully undergone surgery and now faces an extended spell on the sidelines.

Van de Ven’s scissor tackle has become a talking point in recent days, and on Tuesday morning, Liverpool boss Slot commented on the challenge.

The Dutchman uncharacteristically hit out at the Spurs defender, claiming if that type of tackle were made 10 times, it could result in a serious injury 10 times too.

“It was for me a reckless challenge,” said Slot (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo). “Xavi Simons [tackle on Van Dijk] was completely unintentional, I don’t think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that.”

Referring back to Van de Ven’s tackle once again, Slot added: “If you make that tackle 10 times, then 10 times there’s a chance he could get a serious injury.”

Alexander Isak return timeline

Isak’s injury comes at a brutal time for Liverpool, who are without Mohamed Salah too.

The winger is representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations and provided a timely reminder of what he’s capable of when scoring a last-minute winner in Egypt’s opener versus Zimbabwe.

Liverpool’s official statement confirming Isak’s successful surgery set no timescale on his return. That led to some within the industry speculating he won’t play again this season.

However, touching on how long he’ll be without his £125m frontman, Slot suggested the absence will be a “couple of months.”

He said: “It’s going to be a long injury. A couple of months. That’s a big, big big disappointment for him and also for us.”

While losing Isak for a few months is unquestionably a blow, the signs do suggest he will still have a big part to play in the final months of Liverpool’s season.

Our own insider, Graeme Bailey, has been informed Isak is already targeting Sweden’s crucial World Cup qualification matchup with Ukraine on March 26.

