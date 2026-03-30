Third biggest Liverpool transfer ever now expected as Reds ‘easily’ persuade Dutchman

Liverpool are homing in on signing their expensive successor to Mohamed Salah, while the Reds won’t have any troubles convincing a Dutch defender to move to Anfield and there’s an update from Bayern Munich that Liverpool would be wise to take heed of.

Third biggest Liverpool signing ever?

Liverpool’s hunt for their direct replacement for Mohamed Salah is taking them to RB Leipzig, and the latest out of Germany strongly suggests a move is there to be made.

The Reds broke the £100m barrier twice last summer when making Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz their first and second most expensive signings ever.

If getting a deal for Leipzig’s ultra-impressive Yan Diomande over the line, the Ivory Coast winger is expected to slot in as the club’s third biggest buy, ahead of Hugo Ekitike (€95m/£82.5m add-ons included) who’d drop to fourth.

Taking to X on Monday, Sky Germany’s Philipp Hinze insisted Leipzig now believe it’ll be “extremely difficult” to retain Diomande even despite their mammoth €100m / £87m asking price, which they’re determined to stick to.

‘RB Leipzig want to convince Yan Diomande to stay for another season, but the Bundesliga club is still preparing for big offers,’ wrote Hinze.

‘Leipzig remain firm: the price tag stays at €100m or more. Contract until 2030. They want to keep Diomande, but know it will be extremely difficult. The high price tag could deter one or two interested clubs.’

Despite the sky-high asking price, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Liverpool are ready to push the button on Diomande’s transfer…

READ MORE: Liverpool hopes soar over Yan Diomande agreement as Leipzig make final demand over asking price

Surprise Dutch signing easy to make

Reports emanating from Italy state Liverpool will have no trouble convincing Denzel Dumfries to swap the San Siro for Anfield, with the only question being will Liverpool bid?

It’s claimed stated the Reds ‘wouldn’t have any problem’ convincing the 29-year-old with a sizeable financial offer, making it ‘easy’ to persuade him to make the move.

What’s more, Dumfries can be signed for just €25m / £22m up until mid-July by way of a release clause.

At 29, Dumfries is much older than the usual profile of player Liverpool have signed in the FSG era. Furthermore, it’s open to debate whether a new right-back is actually required.

Liverpool would love to be able to field Dominik Szoboszlai – arguably their player of the season – in more advanced areas and not use the Hungarian as a makeshift right-back so frequently.

That situation has only arisen due to the injuries suffered by Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley throughout the season. Even Joe Gomez who is adept at playing at full-back has been unavailable for selection at various stages this term.

Signing Dumfries would go a long way to ensuring Szoboszlai can be utilised exclusively in his favoured position.

However, it would mean Liverpool have three senior right-backs on the books and available to pick, assuming Frimpong and Bradley are ever fit at the same time, of course.

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Bayern threaten £60m deal

Bayern Munich are favourites to sign a Liverpool target and if the Reds are to rescue the £60m move, they may have to act fast.

Jeremy Jacquet will arrive on Merseyside in the summer, but might not be the only addition to the centre-back ranks.

Much will depend on Ibrahima Konate who is out of contract in the summer. If the Frenchman moves on, another centre-half will be required.

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has confirmed Liverpool hold genuine interest in Crystal Palace’s France international, Maxence Lacroix.

The Reds explored a move for Lacroix during his Wolfsburg days, though opted to keep their powder dry when he eventually moved to Selhurst Park two summers ago.

Lacroix’s impressive form under Oliver Glasner has seen his price tag shoot up to around £60m. But while Liverpool are interested despite that asking price, it’s Bayern who are pursuing the defender with the greatest vigour right now…

FULL STORY: Bayern Munich ready to wreck Liverpool dream and sign £60m Frenchman Slot would love at Anfield