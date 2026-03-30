Liverpool have been told they have a real chance of landing Yan Diomande this summer, with RB Leipzig accepting it will be “extremely difficult” to retain the player’s services, and with TEAMtalk revealing how iconic former boss Jurgen Klopp could play a crucial role in in the teenager’s move to Anfield.

The Reds are stepping up their quest to land a replacement for Mohamed Salah after the club icon announced last week that he will be leaving Liverpool after nine glorious years this summer.

While finding a player capable of stepping into the Egyptian’s very sizeable shoes will be no mean task, we understand that sporting director Richard Hughes has been on the lookout for his successor on the right side of Liverpool’s attack from pretty much the very moment that Salah signed his two-year extension at Anfield in April 2025.

As we revealed in the immediate aftermath of Salah’s exit statement, Liverpool have already drawn up an eight-man list of would-be replacements, with sources revealing that one of those, in Diomande, very much high on their wanted list.

With regards to the RB Leipzig winger, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed in December that the Reds were not only very keen on the teenager, but were also in what was described to him by sources as being in ‘daily contact’ over a deal to sign the 19-year-old sensation.

Now, as per Sky Sports Germany reporter Philipp Heinz, the Reds are growing increasingly hopeful of bringing the 19-year-old Ivorian to Anfield this summer amid an acceptance from RB Leipzig that it will be extremely tough to retain his services beyond this season and with the Bundesliga side making it clear they are sitting firm on the player’s asking price.

Posting on X, he wrote: ‘RB Leipzig want to convince Yan Diomande to stay for another season, but the Bundesliga club is still preparing for big offers. Leipzig remain firm: the price tag stays at €100m or more. Contract until 2030. They want to keep Diomande, but know it will be extremely difficult. The high price tag could deter one or two interested clubs.

READ MORE: Liverpool decide ‘preferred’ Salah successor as ‘fighting tooth and nail’ FSG to pay £69m exit clause

Klopp could help Liverpool land Diomande – Sources

That €100m asking price (currently £86.8m, $115m) would see the player move into the top three most expensive Liverpool signings of all time, beyond Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, if a deal were to go through.

It would also see the player become the fourth most expensive teenager in world football history, joining some impressive names in the top 10.

However, sources are adamant he is a player very much part of the conversations at Anfield and appears an option that FSG are increasingly veering towards.

Indeed, with 10 goals and six assists already this season, Diomande has showcased blistering pace, sharp dribbling and a clinical eye for goal, attributes that would suit Arne Slot’s attacking philosophy at Liverpool.

And, as explained by our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher last week, a key factor in the interest is Liverpool’s interest that gives them further confidence a deal is there to be done, is the Reds’ already established relationship with RB Leipzig.

The two clubs have enjoyed a productive history of business in recent years, facilitating smooth negotiations and mutual benefits on several occasions. Indeed, the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate and, to lesser success, Naby Keita, have all made high-profile transfers from the Red Bull Arena to Anfield in recent seasons.

This rapport is further strengthened by the presence of legendary Reds boss Klopp in a senior role within the Red Bull network, where the former Liverpool manager continues to exert strong influence.

Diomande himself is said to be very keen on a move to Merseyside by sources, attracted by the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League and play under Slot’s progressive system.

Indeed, the young winger even let slip in a live stream that he is dreaming of a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool latest: Reds to trigger £22m Inter star’s exit clause; battle on for speedy centre-half

If you missed the news on Sunday, it was explained why another winger Liverpool are being linked with – Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise – is starting to cause concern among the Bundesliga giants’ dressing room that a colossal summer move could be on the cards.

Elsewhere, it’s being reported that Liverpool are pushing hard to sign an Inter Milan star with a bargain release clause this summer as Hughes looks to finally fix what has arguably proved the Reds’ biggest issue this season.

Should they secure a deal, and they are rated as favourites, then Liverpool will have to break a long-standing transfer code to pull off a deal.

Meanwhile, we understand that Liverpool are embroiled in a four-club fight to sign one of the fastest centre-backs in Europe following an impressive season that recently saw him called up to the senior France squad.

And finally, Liverpool have been told which two Premier League sides they could face competition from for Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard seemingly already making plans for his first signing back at Anfield.

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