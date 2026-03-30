Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix with Liverpool and Bayern Munich shirts Photoshopped on to him

Liverpool could easily be barged aside in the race to sign Maxence Lacroix, after sources told TEAMtalk that Bayern Munich are currently the side most actively pursuing a deal and with Crystal Palace now increasingly concerned that yet another high-profile star could be ready to abandon ship.

Palace face a growing battle to keep hold of one of their most impressive summer signings after Maxence Lacroix’s rapid rise to prominence.

The 25-year-old French centre-back has become a standout performer at Crystal Palace since joining from Wolfsburg for around €18 million in August 2024. A cornerstone of Oliver Glasner’s defence, he played every minute of the Eagles’ 2025 FA Cup triumph and has started all but a handful of Premier League fixtures this season.

Lacroix’s form earned him a first senior call-up to the France squad earlier this month, replacing the injured William Saliba. He made his debut as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Brazil and is now eyeing a place in Didier Deschamps’ plans for the 2026 World Cup. A second cap followed for the former Sochaux man on Sunday evening as Les Bleus defeated Colombia 3-1 at the Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.

That international breakthrough, though, has sparked fresh transfer interest across Europe and seemingly elevated Lacroix into a sphere that threatens to take him way above and beyond Crystal Palace’s levels.

As my colleague Graeme Bailey exclusively revealed on Sunday, Liverpool, Chelsea and Aston Villa have all been monitoring the defender closely, with the Premier League trio viewing him as a long-term solution to their own back-line needs.

Yet sources have told TEAMtalk that Bayern Munich are very keen and are seen as the club which has done the most work at this stage. The Bavarians, always ambitious in the market, regard the fast, ball-playing Frenchman as the ideal profile to bolster their defence.

Furthermore, we understand Vincent Kompany is a huge admirer of the player and had listed him as a potential summer target even before his recent elevation with Les Bleus.

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Bayern pose serious threat to Liverpool’s Lacroix ambitions

Of the Premier League interest, we understand Liverpool are very much keen on the 25-year-old, seeing him as a cheaper option to the likes of Micky van de Ven, Alessandro Bastoni and Murillo this summer and as sporting director Richard Hughes looks to deliver a long-term successor to the incomparable Virgil van Dijk.

The Reds have shown a tendency down the years to try to sign stars who are perhaps not quite yet at the superstar status just yet, with Liverpool, previously at least, preferring to create world-class stars, rather than buying them. Lacroix would certainly tick that box and would also prove an ideal addition in Arne Slot’s rearguard.

As Liverpool’s transfer exploits showed last summer, spending the big bucks on the game’s biggest names does not always translate into instant success…

From a Crystal Palace point of view, the Eagles are now trying to guard against losing a second major defensive star in a matter of months after Marc Guehi’s exit for Manchester City in a cut-price £20m deal in January.

The Eagles also lost another top star in Michael Olise to the Bundesliga giants in 2024; the France winger since going on to become an absolute superstar in his own right.

Lacroix’s current deal runs until 2029 and contains no release clause, giving Palace a strong negotiating position. It’s expected that they would seek a very sizeable fee – expected to be a minimum of £60million (€69m, $79m) – which, if it did arrive, would test the club’s resolve as the summer window opens.

For Lacroix, the decision would not be straightforward. He has settled quickly in south London and speaks warmly of the club’s support.

‼️ TEAMtalk has the very latest on growing interest in outstanding Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix 👀 @FrazFletcher | #CPFC pic.twitter.com/Y9zYrWTg1h — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 30, 2026

Nevertheless, the pull of regular European football and a chance to establish himself as a regular with Les Bleus may ultimately prove decisive.

Crystal Palace will hope to fend off the interest and build around their rising star; Bayern, however, appear ready to press hardest.

Since joining the Eagles, Lacroix has made 86 appearances for the club, scoring four goals.

Liverpool given Yan Diomande belief; Bayern keen on Man City hero

All in all, the 2026 summer window is shaping up to be a very tough one from the Eagles’ point of view.

Top of the agenda, of course, will be on landing on a new manager, with Glasner confirming his plans to leave at the end of his contract. Sources understand that former Spurs striker Robbie Keane, currently excelling with Ferencvaros in Hungary, is highly regarded at Selhurst Park.

But in addition to that, the Eagles also know they face a fight to retain Adam Wharton’s services. The 22-year-old midfielder is drawing plenty of admiring glances and has been listed as a top midfield target for Manchester United – one of three they are looking closely at this summer.

Per a recent report, the Red Devils are ready to launch a £60m offer which would see Palace treble their initial investment.

Meanwhile, the Reds have been told they have a real chance of landing Yan Diomande this summer, with sources revealing how Jurgen Klopp could play a crucial role in the teenager’s move to Anfield.

Elsewhere, it’s being reported that Liverpool are pushing hard to sign an Inter Milan star with a bargain release clause this summer as Hughes looks to finally fix what has arguably proved the Reds’ biggest issue this season.

Over in Bavaria, sources have revealed that Bayern Munich do hold a genuine interest in signing one of Manchester City’s biggest names – though the Cityzens are working hard to prevent a painful exit happening by tying the player down to a new deal.

In other news, a journalist has claimed that concerns are growing among the Bayern dressing room that a colossal summer move could be on the cards for Olise, despite the club’s strong resistance to allowing that to happen.