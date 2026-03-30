Man Utd launch stunning Arsenal transfer hijack as Romano declares HERE WE GO

Manchester United have ‘made moves’ to hijack an Arsenal transfer, while Fabrizio Romano has given his signature confirmation to a crucial United deal and David Beckham has chosen his ideal next Man Utd manager.

Man Utd hijack midfield move

Arsenal’s plans to bring free agent-to-be, Leon Goretzka, on board have suffered a blow after Man Utd thundered into the picture.

Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer and a switch to the Premier League is anticipated.

Reporter Graeme Bailey revealed back on March 11 that Arsenal were readying a ‘formal offer’ for the veteran midfielder.

But in a summer that will be defined by midfield moves, it’s actually Old Trafford where Goretzka might wind up.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport who revealed Man Utd have now joined Arsenal in ‘making moves’ for the 31-year-old, who is prepared to accept a slight salary reduction to ensure his next switch is the right one.

What’s more, journalist Pete O’Rourke recently explained why in a straight fight between the two clubs, Goretzka might choose Man Utd.

“A title win would provide another string to Arsenal’s bow when it comes to trying to convince him to join, but United certainly have their level of squad depth on their side,” said O’Rourke.

“Goretzka would be competing alongside the esteemed duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi, plus Martin Odegaard, if he moved to the Emirates Stadium, but if he made the switch to Old Trafford instead, there would be far less competition for him.

“The former Schalke man would surely fancy his chances of pushing ahead of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo in the pecking order, with places set to be up for grabs at the base of the midfield.”

Harry Maguire’s new contract is ‘here we go’

Man Utd and Harry Maguire have verbally agreed a contract extension, with the deal given Fabrizio Romano’s signature confirmation.

Maguire has agreed to take a significant salary cut, with sources telling us the experienced defender will drop from £190,000-a-week to around £100,000-a-week.

A one-year deal will be signed, while Man Utd have included a club option to cover the 2027/28 campaign.

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Confirming the news on his Instagram account on Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano declared: “HERE WE GO! Harry Maguire, set to sign NEW DEAL at Man United until JUNE 2027.

“Verbal agreement in place with Maguire and United set to put pen to paper before the end of the season

“The agreement will also include an option on club side to extend the contract until June 2028 – if United want.”

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Becks backs Carrick

Legendary Man Utd winger, David Beckham, has thrown his backing behind his old team appointing Michael Carrick as the club’s next permanent manager.

Carrick is in charge in an interim capacity at present, though his stock is on a sharp rise and his chances of landing the role permanently are growing.

And when speaking on talkSPORT, Beckham added to the noise by showering the 44-year-old with fulsome praise.

“Yeah, I must admit, the last few months have been a lot more comfortable than the last 10 years, to be honest,” Beckham said.

“It’s been tough over that time. But I think Michael’s got experience. I think he’s got a calmness about him that he’s brought into the club.

“He knows the club. He knows the players. He knows the way Man United play and the way Man United should play.”

Beckham added: “I’ve always liked Michael as a coach. When you look at him, there’s a calmness.

“There’s, on the side of the pitch, there’s, I don’t want to say elegance because I’m not sure that’s the right thing to say, but there’s an elegance in the way he is, whether it’s the way he celebrates, whether it’s the way he gets angry.

“You know, all of those things are important in a manager. And I think that the way he’s got the team and brought the team together has been, has been incredible. And I think as a United fan, it’s exactly what we needed.”