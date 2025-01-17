Erling Haaland signs ‘remarkable’ record-breaking Man City contract, as key clause included

Erling Haaland has ended all rumours of a move to Real Madrid by penning an incredible nine-and-a-half-year contract with Manchester City, with David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano both providing crucial details.

Haaland has committed most of his career to Man City by extending his deal until summer 2034, with his previous contract set to expire in June 2027. The deadly centre-forward will be 34 years old by the time his fresh terms run out.

The news means long-term admirers Madrid will either have to pay a colossal fee to sign Haaland or wait until he is in the twilight years of his career.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Haaland will earn £500,000 a week at the Etihad. This will make him the best-paid City player of all time, as well as the highest earner in the Premier League.

Ornstein, meanwhile, states that the deal is ‘among the most lucrative sporting contracts ever’.

The Norway star is ‘extremely happy’ in Manchester, despite the temptation of joining La Liga giants Madrid.

Ornstein adds that any release clauses put in Haaland’s previous contract have been removed. Romano, however, claims that an exit clause has been included in the new deal. It will be valid from 2029 and will be worth ‘very high numbers’, with the exact price yet to emerge.

City reporter Sam Lee states that the new contract is a ‘remarkable development’ for Pep Guardiola’s side. Haaland’s father Alfie was expected to engineer moves for his son across Europe’s top five leagues, but the 24-year-old has instead opted to become a ‘cornerstone’ of the next decade for City.

It was previously thought that Haaland would move away from City before getting close to Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring record, which stands at an extraordinary 260 goals.

But Haaland remaining at City for the majority of his career gives him a brilliant chance to surpass that feat. He is already on 79 goals from 87 appearances in the competition.

Haaland will need to score an average of 20 goals a season for the next 10 years to beat Shearer’s record. That is certainly achievable for Haaland if he does not pick up any serious injuries, as he has blown the Premier League away since joining City in 2022 and is already on 16 goals from 21 league matches this term.

City ‘a special place to be’ – Erling Haaland

On his new deal, Haaland said: “I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank Pep, his coaching staff, my teammates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years. They have made this such a special place to be and now I am City no matter what.

“I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward.”

Man City transfers: Second striker deal ‘agreed’; Juventus bid ‘ready’

News of Haaland’s contract comes amid City going on a January transfer rampage.

According to Florian Plettenberg, City have reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Eintracht Frankfurt for Omar Marmoush to join.

City had been hoping to land the Egyptian striker for around £50m, but they have actually agreed an €80m (£67m) deal with Frankfurt.

Marmoush is poised to follow the likes of Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis in joining City. Next up on City’s wanted list is Juventus left-back Andrea Cambiaso.

Gianluca Di Marzio claims City are ‘ready’ to offer up to £55m for Cambiaso as they hold ‘concrete interest’ in him.

Juve are holding out for £67m, which means some negotiation may need to be done before the move can be finalised.

