Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford, with a Spanish journalist revealing Barcelona’s stance on selling the left-back despite Deco’s recent comments.

On October 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Balde from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils were keen on signing the Spanish left-back in the summer of 2026, too.

However, Balde did not fancy leaving Hansi Flick’s side in the summer transfer window.

Balde, though, is now ready to quit Barcelona after realising that he will not win over Flick.

The 23-year-old has played just 101 minutes in LaLiga and only 24 minutes in the Champions League.

Graeme Bailey reported on November 18 that Man Utd have already held talks with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes.

Sources have told us that Mendes has told Man Utd that Balde would be willing to move to Old Trafford should the Red Devils pay Barcelona €40million (£33.5m) for the left-back.

Bailey added: “That figure would apply whether the deal is structured as a permanent transfer or a loan arrangement with an option to buy.

“Barcelona are therefore looking for a package that reflects Balde’s value while allowing them to move forward with their own plans for the January window but also making him attractive to a number of clubs.”

Barcelona sporting director Deco subsequently said that Balde “hasn’t told us he’s not happy”.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, though, has since backed our report that Balde is on his way out of Barcelona in the January transfer window, adding that the Spanish champions want €45m (£37.7m) for him.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd quest to sign new Tottenham ‘superstar’ has just become Mission Impossible

Barcelona want to sell Alejandro Balde

Jesus wrote on X at 4pm on November 20: “Despite Deco’s words, Alejandro Balde is 100% out.

“Several clubs know this and are closely monitoring his situation, including Manchester United, PSG, AC Milan and Liverpool.

“Barca expects the bidding to drive up the price and is confident of securing his departure for at least 45–50 million euros.”

Jesus, who has almost 26,000 followers on X, added at 6:41pm on November 22: “In addition to Alejandro Balde, Barca are now pushing Gavi out this very winter to fund the signing of a centre-back, seen as the club’s absolute priority.

“The main target to bolster the defence is Nico Schlotterbeck, but the current wage bill leaves no room to pull off a move of that magnitude in January.

“To comply with financial fair play rules and try to sign him in this winter window, the board is pushing for two key sales: Balde on one hand, and the bombshell departure of Gavi on the other.”

READ NEXT: Dutch journalist reacts to Matthijs de Ligt display vs Liverpool as Man Utd make £25m sale call