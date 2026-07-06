Andrey Santos ready to join Man Utd from Chelsea

Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos is open to securing a permanent departure from Chelsea this summer, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk his strong desire for regular first-team football and his willingness to join Man Utd.

The 22-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in an £18 million deal in 2023, has struggled for consistent minutes at Stamford Bridge despite showing flashes of promise during loan spells.

Santos is understood to be prioritising a move where he can establish himself as a regular starter, an ambition that appears increasingly difficult at Chelsea amid their deep squad and revolving managerial situation.

Having impressed during a loan stint at Strasbourg, the midfielder is now seeking a fresh challenge at a club where he can play a central role in midfield and be a very important player.

Interest from Manchester United is genuine, with sources close to the player confirming to us that Old Trafford would be a very attractive destination for Santos.

Should the Red Devils table a solid bid, Santos is said to be keen on the switch, viewing it as an opportunity to develop under a structured environment and compete for trophies in the Premier League and Europe.

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Why Man Utd want Andrey Santos

Man Utd’s midfield requires reinforcement following recent seasons of transition, and Santos’ dynamic style has him on the list of options, especially after the club missed out on Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes.

The Brazilian international possesses the versatility to operate as a box-to-box midfielder or in a deeper creative role, which would benefit Michael Carrick’s side.

Chelsea are open to offloading fringe players as they look to balance their books and reshape the squad.

While Santos still has several years left on his contract, both parties appear aligned on the need for a fresh start.

A permanent transfer is preferable, but any deal would depend on Man Utd’s willingness to meet Chelsea’s valuation.

For Santos, the move represents more than just game time; it is a chance to fulfil his potential.

With the summer transfer window in full swing, Man Utd fans may soon have another Brazilian talent to cheer, provided negotiations progress.

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