Man Utd reach decision on hijacking Rafael Leao transfer after winger says yes to Tottenham

AC Milan winger Rafael Leao, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United

Manchester United have decided whether or not to hijack the transfer of Rafael Leao to Tottenham on the back of the AC Milan winger saying yes to Spurs.

Leao, 27, will leave Milan this summer, with the Portuguese superstar ready to embark on a new chapter in his career. Leao is known to look favourably on moving to the Premier League.

Both Man Utd and Tottenham are in the market for new wingers.

Spurs’ priority is Savinho at Manchester City, though Roberto De Zerbi’s side could add two attackers to their ranks.

Aside from Savinho, Tottenham are also chasing a deal for Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, and are showing interest in Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo.

United, meanwhile, have opened club-to-club talks for the signing of Crysencio Summerville, according to Ben Jacobs.

TEAMtalk understands the West Ham winger can be signed for just £40m by way of a relegation clause in his contract, though the caveat is that fee has to be paid up front and in full.

Our sources also brought news 24 hours ago of Milan ace Leao saying yes to the idea of signing for Spurs.

That’s despite Saudi Pro League sides already making approaches, and obviously being willing to offer higher salaries.

Taking to X on Monday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano wrote: ‘Rafa Leão, still expected to leave AC Milan this summer with options to be assessed post-World Cup.

‘Leão and club agree on exit as best solution; Saudi Pro League clubs have started approaches.

‘He’s waiting for European clubs but Saudi an option too.’

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Man Utd reach decision on signing Rafael Leao

As mentioned, Leao would prefer to remain in Europe and we understand he’s eager to play in England.

And according to the latest update from The Sun, Man Utd have been ‘offered’ the chance to sign the right-footer by Leao’s representatives.

They stated: ‘AC Milan and Portugal winger Rafael Leao’s representatives have approached Man Utd over a possible move.’

However, the chances of Leao ending up at Old Trafford look slim, with the report then claiming Man Utd manager, Michael Carrick, does not view Leao as a priority.

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They added: ‘But Michael Carrick does not view him as a key target despite interest in him.’

With Man Utd taking a pass, the path has cleared for Spurs to complete this signing if they desire it.

Regarding cost, Milan have reportedly set an asking price in the €60m-€70m / £51m-£60m range.