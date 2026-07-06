Manchester United are keen to sign Tyler Adams and Andrey Santos this summer

Manchester United are intensifying their plans to strengthen their midfield, and TEAMtalk can confirm that both Chelsea’s Andrey Santos and Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams have once again emerged as serious candidates – though hopes of landing three other targets appear to be fading fast.

United remain determined to strengthen in the middle of the park after missing out on several priority targets this summer.

The Red Devils held a genuine interest in Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, but all three ultimately ended up at alternative destinations, with officials at Old Trafford deciding not to meet their respective asking prices.

As a result, Manchester United‘s recruitment team, led by sporting director Jason Wilcox, have continued to assess alternative options – and headway is now starting to be made.

While Man United sources are confident a deal for Ederson remains done, and with the player travelling for a medical this week, clarity has now arrived on who midfield recruits two and three will be – or, more to the point, which players now look unobtainable and will have to be scrapped from that list.

Indeed, Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba remains a player they admire enormously.

However, sources have confirmed to us that while Brighton have softened their valuation from the £100million figure previously attached to the Cameroon international, they still want in excess of £70million (€82m, $93m).

That remains above the level United are currently comfortable committing, and rather than pursue what could prove a blind alley, they have instead revisited a number of players valued closer to the £50million mark…

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Man Utd transfers: Andrey Santos wanted; Tyler Adams interest

Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is firmly among them. We can reveal that United have made fresh enquiries over the Brazilian, who is believed to be open to a move that would guarantee him more regular first-team football.

Despite an impressive campaign, Santos started just 13 league matches in the 2025/26 season and there is no certainty that his situation will improve under Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.

That uncertainty has alerted several clubs, with United among those monitoring his position closely and if a deal can be done within United’s parameters, his signing looks to be one they could quickly look to rigorously pursue.

Another player discussed internally in recent days is Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams.

We can reveal United made enquiries about the United States international during conversations that also covered Bournemouth midfielder, Alex Scott.

Sources indicate Bournemouth would be prepared to consider offers in the region of £50million should formal interest develop.

Adams’ Premier League experience, leadership qualities and versatility are all viewed positively by United’s recruitment staff.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha also remains firmly on Manchester United’s shortlist.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the Germany international is available this summer and continues to be monitored as United weigh up the best-value options.

One player, though, who now appears unlikely to enter the market is Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

We recently revealed that the France international is now expected to remain at the Bernabeu after Jose Mourinho decided he wants to build his midfield around him, ending hopes of a Premier League move.

With several high-profile targets no longer attainable and finances continuing to dictate their strategy, United are focusing their efforts on two midfielders, ensuring they balance what is a healthy, but not unlimited, budget.

Santos, Adams and Nmecha all fit that profile, with work continuing behind the scenes to sign two from that trio, as United look to secure at least two more central midfield additions before the window closes following Ederson.

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