Man Utd completely convinced about signing €55m Senegal winger

Manchester United scouts have been hugely impressed with Como winger Assane Diao, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, face a problem in signing a Tottenham Hotspur gem.

While Man Utd have a strong forward line that includes Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, there is always room for more quality players.

According to 4-4-2, Man Utd have taken a shine to Como and Senegal international winger Diao.

Man Utd scouts are said to have observed the 21-year-old Senegal international winger against Genoa, Parma and Frosinone.

The report added: ‘Manchester United sent their scouts out some time ago and are completely convinced of the 21-year-old attacker’s abilities.’

Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Liverpool, Everton and Brentford are also reported to be interested in the youngster.

Diao has been on the books of Como since January 2025 and is under contract at the Italian club until the summer of 2029.

The 21-year-old winger has scored 13 goals and given three assists in 41 matches in all competitions for Como so far in his career.

The report has claimed that Como do not want to sell Diao and will demand €50-55million (up to £46.7m, $61.6m) for the winger.

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Man Utd face blow in signing Luca Williams-Barnett

Along with Diao, Man Utd are also keeping tabs on Tottenham Hotspur winger Luca Williams-Barnett, according to The Sun.

Williams-Barnett is just 18 years of age and can operate as a forward or midfielder.

The teenager made his senior debut for Tottenham in September last year in the Carabao Cup when he was just 16 years of age.

The Sun, though, has reported that Tottenham do not want Williams-Barnett to go to Man Utd.

The north London club are said to be in talks with the teenager over a new contract.

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