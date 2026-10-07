Tottenham open talks with ‘diamond’ player to halt disastrous move to Man Utd

Manchester United are interested in signing a Tottenham attacker, and Spurs have responded to the growing threat of losing their player by opening talks over a new and improved contract, per a report.

Man Utd are on the cusp of losing one of the finest talents the club have ever produced. JJ Gabriel, who is now 16 years of age and thus eligible for a transfer to a European side, remains on course to sign for one of Spain’s big two.

It’s increasingly common in the modern game for sides – even ones as powerful as the ‘big six’ – to see wonderkids within their system poached.

And according to the latest from The Sun, Tottenham are in danger of losing a hot young prospect of their own.

Luca Williams-Barnett is the player in question, with Roberto De Zerbi recently heaping lavish praise on the 18-year-old attacking midfielder.

“He is a precious diamond,” declared Spurs boss De Zerbi. “We have to work on him in the final third and he must work hard on his physicality.

“I’ve worked with a lot of young players in my time and he’s potentially a special player.”

Tottenham pushing to prevent Luca Williams-Barnett exit

The Sun state Man Utd are among a cluster of clubs hoping to lure Williams-Barnett away from north London.

Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also hovering, but a move to Man Utd, arguably the biggest club in world football, could appeal the most.

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As such, and to avert losing one of their best young starlets, Spurs have quickly opened talks with the player.

Williams-Barnett’s existing terms are reportedly due to expire in 2028, and extra years plus an improved salary could convince him to stay.

However, there’s very little scope for regular game-time this season at least, with Spurs already out of the League Cup and not in Europe.

Williams-Barnett has played for the senior Spurs side twice so far, with both appearances coming in the League Cup.

He’s played once in the Premier League 2 this season, and in just 65 minutes of action, grabbed a goal and an assist against Manchester City’s Under-21s.

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