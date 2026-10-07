Argentine journalist reveals Lionel Messi ‘value’ in Lisandro Martinez as Man Utd ‘conversations’ plan emerge

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has been influenced by Lionel Messi in one aspect of his game, according to an Argentine journalist, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the plans of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, about his future.

Martinez came on as a substitute for Argentina in their 3-0 win against Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires this week.

The friendly match was Messi’s final game for Argentina, and, as expected, he starred in it.

Messi scored a goal from the penalty spot and provided two assists.

Man Utd central defender Martinez came on as a substitute for Nicolas Otamendi after 52 minutes.

After the match, Argentine football journalist Ernesto Provitillo gave Martinez 10 out of 10 in his Player Ratings for TyC Sports.

All Argentine players who featured in the game got 10 out of 10, with Provitillo claiming that Martinez has “adopted composure as a value” that he has seen in Messi.

Provitillo wrote: “Each player on this national team perhaps embodies an aspect of Messi’s leadership, and in this case, Lisandro has undoubtedly adopted composure as a value that stands out above his other outstanding attributes.

“Acknowledged by the Manchester United player himself, Messi has been an inspiration not only when things were going well, but also, and especially, when they weren’t.”

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Man Utd plan contract talks with Lisandro Martinez

Martinez is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2027.

There is an option to extend it by a further year.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd are planning to hold talks with Martinez’s agents over a new deal.

Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast: “It’s a situation where also in this case Man Utd have a clause to extend the contract till 2028.

“So, they feel calm, they feel in control.

“He’s 28, so at the peak of his experience.

“He had some bad luck with injuries over the recent years, but Man Utd still believe in Lisandro as a leader, as a top defender, so at the moment, the situation is under control.

“The conversations will take place for sure in the next months also with Lisandro.

“So, apart from having the clause, Man Utd also want to have a proper conversation with his agents and to discuss about the contract.

“At the moment, also Lisandro is not in advanced negotiations with any other side.

“So, I would say that this one is considered under control.”

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