Fabrizio Romano has said that Manchester United have wrapped up a deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, also deciding not to go ahead with a move for Ederson.

On Monday morning, The Athletic journalist David Ornstein broke the news that Man Utd are in advanced talks with Villa for Tielemans.

The trusted journalist claimed that the Belgium international midfielder himself is keen on a move to Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has brought a quick update on the situation of the 29-year-old.

The Italian journalist has reported that Man Utd have activated the release clause of €41million (£35m, $46.9m) in Tielemans’s contract at Villa and have secured a deal for the former AS Monaco star.

Youri Tielemans is joining Man Utd from Aston Villa

Romano posted on X at 11:09am on July 13: “BREAKING: Youri Tielemans to Manchester United, HERE WE GO!

“United activate €41m release clause into Tielemans’ contract at Aston Villa, verbal agreement also with Belgian midfielder.

“Andrey Santos done + Tielemans next after Éderson deal called off on Friday.”

The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst has reported that Tielemans will undergo a medical on Tuesday.

Luckhurst wrote on X at 11:12am on July 13: “Tielemans due to have medical tomorrow.

“Deal could range between £35m and £40m.”

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Ederson to Man Utd is OFF

Man Utd wrapping up a deal for Tielemans comes after the club’s co-owners, INEOS, decided against proceeding with a move for Ederson Silva.

Ederson underwent the second part of his medical at Man Utd after Brazil got knocked out of the 2026 World Cup.

However, due to certain complications, Man Utd have decided that they will not sign the midfielder from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Romano noted on X at 11am on July 13: “CONFIRMED: Manchester United send formal confirmation to Atalanta about Ederson deal OFF, as exclusively revealed on Friday.

“Brazilian midfielder won’t join #MUFC and Atalanta offered him new deal until June 2031 — to be negotiated. Éderson, disappointed and back to Italy.”

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