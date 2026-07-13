A trusted source has provided an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s efforts to bring Bournemouth attacking sensation Eli Junior Kroupi to north London, as the club’s stunning summer transfer drive continues at pace.

Spurs have already splashed £237million to bring in Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, alongside the free transfer additions of Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka.

It’s been an unprecedented window to date for Tottenham, and it’s showing no signs of stopping, with Roberto De Zerbi now looking to club bosses to bolster his misfiring forward line.

Having failed to replace legendary former skipper Son Heung-min last summer, Spurs are finally looking to rectify their left-wing woes this time around, with a plethora of names tipped to come in.

Manchester City star Savinho is actively pushing for the move, having failed to chalk up significant game time at the Etihad, while reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has also delivered news on two other targets in Cody Gakpo and Rafael Leao.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also in the market for a new No.9, especially given the likelihood that last season’s top scorer Richarlison moves on before the summer window closes.

While our sources have revealed ‘contact’ over free agent frontman Dusan Vlahovic, it’s the versatile Kroupi who remains the top target for De Zerbi.

Tottenham have had rivals for Kroupi’s signature this summer with Paris Saint-Germain showing interest – but our insider, Graeme Bailey, insists that the Bournemouth forward is ‘not prepared’ to join the French side if it means being a squad player.

Bailey revealed: “Sources can reveal PSG have now been informed the French youngster is not prepared to join the Ligue 1 giants if it means accepting a squad role behind the likes of Ousmane Dembele and the club’s established attacking stars.”

That leaves the door wide open for Spurs to swoop for the 20-year-old, who scored 13 Premier League goals in his maiden campaign in English football.

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Journalist shuts down Tottenham, Kroupi signing hopes

As much as the north London outfit are looking to spend big again when it comes to Kroupi, any move has pretty much been shut down by one trusted reporter.

Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims that while Tottenham are “willing” to go to £85m for Kroupi, a transfer is looking “highly unlikely” at this stage.

Speaking on Football Insider‘s podcast: “Tottenham are willing to go to £85m for Junior Kroupi, which is a huge fee, but even then, Bournemouth would likely turn that down.

“A deal is highly unlikely because they want to try and keep hold of their best players under the new manager, Marco Rose. Over the years, they’ve seen their best players prised away, so they don’t want that to happen again with European football to look forward to.

“For Spurs, it’s a very ambitious move for them to try and get ahead of all the clubs in this race for Junior Kroupi, but he is under contract until 2030 at Bournemouth, and they are under no immediate pressure to cash in on him or anything like that as well.”

While it’s not a definitive NO, Spurs look set to be tested when it comes to their desire for giving De Zerbi exactly what he wants – and he does want Kroupi.

You also have to question whether Bournemouth are really prepared to turn down £5m for a 20-year-old who has only been at the club for one season.

All will become clearer over the days and weeks to come, before the summer window finally shuts on September 1.

Meanwhile, a fresh report claims Tottenham have reportedly joined the race to sign an electric Barcelona forward in a move that could completely transform their attack.