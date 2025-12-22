Roy Keane has pulled no punches over his feelings for Man Utd's big summer signing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has come in for some strong criticism and was told he was “humiliated” in the wake of Manchester United’s frustrating 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday, with several publications joining Roy Keane in slamming the Slovenian, and with Gary Neville has also hitting out at an ‘ambling’ teammate over his slow reactions.

The Red Devils spent a whopping £73.7m (€85m, $100m) to bring the 6ft 5in Slovenian to Old Trafford this summer, with Ruben Amorim deciding he was the perfect figurehead for his new-look Manchester United attack. But after just two goals to his name after 14 appearances, serious questions are now starting to be asked about the wisdom of that investment.

Indeed, after spurning a big chance to open the scoring in Sunday’s defeat at Villa Park, there are major doubts now being expressed over Sesko and whether he is an upgrade on the man he effectively replaced, Rasmus Hojlund.

Condemning his performance and rating him a 4/10, the Daily Express said of Sesko: ‘Isn’t clinical enough, doesn’t think quickly enough and isn’t the answer in front of goal for the Red Devils.

‘Was hauled off with 20 minutes remaining after being humiliated by Villa centre-back Victor Lindelof, who was offloaded by the Red Devils in the summer.’

The Manchester Evening News, rating him a 5/10, stated: ‘Wasted two good first-half chances and didn’t do enough to rattle Victor Lindelof, who is normally uncomfortable against physical strikers.’

Manchester World followed up with a 5/10 rating, saying simply: ‘Did not offer enough end product’.

Giving him a 4/10, The Sun stated: ‘Put himself about, but lacked the cutting edge in front of goal that United so desperately need.

‘Maybe if Sesko had been confident and in full flow he could have stuck one away past an outcoming Martinez early on. Always came up a bit short on reading crosses from Mount and Cunha.’

Keane was also brutal in his criticism of Sesko, feeling he doesn’t have the confidence to score the big chances that come his way.

“We talk about players’ confidence, these are big moments,” Keane said on Sky Sports.

“When it comes to him did we actually believe he was going to score? Did he believe he was going to score?

“A player with a bit more confidence, these are big chances for a player trying to get his career up and running and he has really got to take them.

“The only encouragement I have for him is he has had one or two chances, so that will lift his spirits a little bit.”

Gary Neville hits out at ‘ambling’ Man Utd star

Villa’s win – an incredible 10th in a row for Unai Emery’s side – was effectively earned by two brilliant Morgan Rogers’ goals as the England man took his own tally for the season to seven goals and five assists.

His first goal was a moment of magic, keeping the ball in on the touchline, before dancing inside and curling a beauty beyond Senne Lammens into the corner.

However, Neville felt the strike could have been avoided had Leny Yoro been more alert.

“That is so, so special. So, so good from Morgan Rogers,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“John McGinn fires it into him after a little wrestle with Luke Shaw, and I just thought, as Yoro doesn’t go and close him down on that first touch… he ambles, Manchester United’s right centre-back.

“I thought, ‘Uh oh, you could be in trouble here’, because Rogers can do that.

“There’s no doubt Leny Yoro has to get out quicker; he has to make sure he confronts him outside the box.

“But once doesn’t, Rogers still has a lot to do, and my goodness me does he do it!

“They’ve been really average in this first half, Aston Villa, but Morgan Rogers is having a very special season, and that is a really, really wonderful goal.”

Neville added: “I’ve played that position, and when you play against a special player you have to edge over, if the touch is off, you need to get out close and harass him, you can’t drift.

“He just ambled, Yoro, which was a big mistake.”

On the subject of poor United performers, it was Manuel Ugarte’s display in midfield, which we felt also caused serious alarm, with the player shown up by Lisandro Martinez.

