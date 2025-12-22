Liverpool are ready to firmly slam the door shut on any possibility of letting Mohamed Salah leave Anfield in January, sources can reveal.

Salah has cut an unhappy figure in recent weeks and his future at the club has plunged under the spotlight in the wake of an explosive interview in which he accused Liverpool of wanting him gone and “throwing him under the bus”.

And while the player was restored to the matchday squad for the recent 2-0 win over Brighton at Anfield, an emotional lap of honour at the final whistle has fuelled speculation that Salah will not return to Liverpool after his African Cup of Nations duties are completed.

Sources insist, though, that, after a sequence of starting four matches on the bench, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has made it clear to the club during clear-the-air talks that his client expects to be a starter for the Reds and, that, under no circumstances, will he accept a squad role at Anfield upon his return.

However, after several top sources indicated that FSG had zero plans to sanction his sale, sources can now reveal the strong new ‘Salah to stay manifesto’ coming out of their Boston headquarters.

Indeed, we can reveal that, in the space of a few days, Salah’s situation has gone from an ‘unlikely to leave’ to one in which the club are wholeheartedly now intent on blocking his departure under all circumstances.

And the Egyptian’s camp are aware that injuries to Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo – the one to the Swede being deemed as ‘serious’ – are going to make it impossible for Liverpool to let him depart in January.

What sources are now saying about Salah’s chances of leaving Liverpool

Salah, as we revealed, does not want to become a squad player at Anfield, with Abbas making that clear to Arne Slot.

In reply, we are told that Liverpool had made it clear to the 33-year-old’s advisors that, right from the outset, he would only be allowed to leave as long as it did not detract from the club’s situation and their ambitions for the season.

And despite his place on the bench across recent games, Slot still very much values the player and is more than appreciative of everything he brings and has done for Liverpool.

Despite that, Salah linked up with Egypt after the Brighton clash and made it clear that he was ready to leave the club in January if the club were to sanction his departure and come to an agreement over his contract.

Talks between sporting director Richard Hughes and Salah’s camp have been ongoing, but Liverpool, from their standpoint, are insistent that they are not looking for him to leave.

And Liverpool sources have confirmed to us that issues around Isak, Gakpo and others will mean that Salah is now deemed to be filed under the ‘not for sale’ category – as was their stance anyway, but with the recent injuries only solidifying that.

Whilst looking into a possible deal for Antoine Semenyo, Liverpool are not currently ready to push the button on that or any deal in January, which further underlines their need to keep Salah.

If Isak is ruled out for at least two months, as is believed is likely, then Liverpool are not willing to simply allow him or any players to leave that would seriously harm their squad and plans for this season.

Liverpool sources confirm that, whilst a January deal for any incoming player is not on the horizon, all options will be assessed, and that is the club’s current stance as we approach the New Year and the opening of the January window.

But as things stand, nothing is currently active in terms of incomings at Anfield and despite our revelation that Semenyo’s personal choice would be Anfield.

