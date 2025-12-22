Manchester United remain interested in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, but sources say he will not be leaving the Seagulls until his market valuation returns to a premium level, as we reveal what the Red Devils would deem a fair price.

The Red Devils showed interest in the 21-year-old over the summer, and the player was open to the move, but Brighton ultimately priced them out of a deal.

Baleba’s performances for Brighton have dipped this season, however, and as a result, there is no chance of any club coming close to his £100million valuation at present.

That is good news in one sense for Brighton, who have no desire to sell the midfielder anyway.

However, Baleba is currently a shadow of the player he was last season, and the club now need him to rediscover his best form so they can benefit on the pitch – and reassess his future value further down the line.

The 21-year-old, who has now left to play for Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations, has played in all but one of Brighton’s Premier League games this term but has struggled to make a big impact so far.

Brighton are not tempted to sell him on the cheap and will not listen to any offers for the player this January. Indeed, they do not intend to sell him in the summer either, which could change United’s transfer plans.

Man Utd on the hunt for plan B option

Baleba is expected to stay at the Amex next season, though club sources acknowledge they will have to consider offers in the future if he returns to his peak level.

United’s interest was very real and – had Baleba progressed at the anticipated rate – Liverpool were also expected to enter the race for his signature in 2026.

United remain interested in Baleba, believing he would be a strong stylistic fit under Ruben Amorim.

However, we have previously reported that they are unwilling to pursue a deal at Brighton’s current valuation – a stance that is unlikely to change.

United view Baleba as closer to a £70million player than a £100million one, though they accept that Brighton will always expect a premium fee.

In a situation when there is uncertainty surrounding the futures of Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro, United will need to look at more attainable targets for January.

The other names at the top of their list, such as Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, are also likely to be out of reach in next month’s transfer window.

That is why Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher is being mentioned and as reported by my colleague, Fraser Fletcher, Lens centre-mid Mamadou Sangare could come into consideration.

Latest Man Utd news: Zirkzee exit update, Semenyo snubs Spurs

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has reported that if United win the race to sign Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, it could spell the end of Joshua Zirkzee’s time at Old Trafford.

Roma are pushing to bring Zirkzee back to the Serie A with manager Gian Piero Gasperini understood to be a big admirer of the United forward, who’s found minutes hard to come by this season.

In other news, David Ornstein has backed up our reporting that Semenyo isn’t keen on joining Tottenham, despite the London side’s very real interest in him.

United and Manchester City are frontrunners for the Ghanaian, while Liverpool are yet to make any concrete moves for his signature.

