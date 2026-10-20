Cesc Fabregas reveals if he’s ready to replace Michael Carrick at Man Utd

Cesc Fabregas admits that it would ‘disrespectful’ to Michael Carrick to comment on speculation linking him with the Manchester United job, as the pressure continues to grow on the Old Trafford chief.

Carrick impressed when he took on the interim job with the Red Devils last season, guiding his old club to a third-place finish in the Premier League to secure Champions League qualification.

However, United have endured their worst start to a domestic campaign in 40 years and have won only two of their 10 matches in all competitions to date.

While TEAMtalk understands Old Trafford chiefs are not ready to push the panic button and sack Carrick just yet, there will be a decision to be made if results do not improve, and quickly.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler has reacted to reported United interest in his services, while we can reveal that the Red Devils also hold former Newcastle boss Eddie Howe in high regard.

Another name mentioned as a potential replacement is Como boss Fabregas, who has done a remarkable job with the Italians side.

Como and United are 12th and 13th respectively in the expanded Champions League table, both on three points ahead of their clash on Wednesday evening.

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Fabregas stands firm over Man Utd links

Asked about those links ahead of the game in northern Italy, Fabregas said: “As I’m sure you can understand, I won’t answer that question because I think that’s not a very nice question.

“I don’t think that shows enough respect to a great footballer and manager like Michael Carrick at the helm of a wonderful Manchester United side.”

Fabregas also dismissed that United area club in ‘crisis’, adding: “I don’t think there’s a crisis in football. I’ve never experienced one. Every three days there’s a game to fight for and win.

“It’s 11 against 11, they have to do their best. We are professionals, we’ve wanted to compete since we were all born. I don’t believe in crisis.”

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While their visitors on Wednesday evening have been struggling, Como have lost just one of their seven Serie A games so far, and Fabregas is relishing the contest with the Premier League giants.

“This match means a lot to us as a club,” Fabregas said. “I arrived here four years ago as a player, and if you look at what I saw when I arrived then and what he is now, it’s a whole different story.

“We have to be humble, though. There’s a lot to learn. United is a historic club, one I know very well.

“We’ll compete on the pitch, we’ll see how it goes, but we respect who they are and what they do because they’re incredible players.”