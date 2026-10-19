Michael Carrick sack: Top Man Utd reporter reveals INEOS call after Leeds draw – ‘eerie parallels’

Michael Carrick is already under pressure at Manchester United

Manchester United co-owners INEOS have made up their minds on whether to sack Michael Carrick as manager after the team failed to beat Leeds United at Elland Road at the weekend, according to a top journalist.

Man Utd’s disastrous start to the season continued on Sunday, as the Red Devils played out a 1-1 draw with Leeds away from home at Elland Road, though their performance was a significant upturn on recent displays.

While a draw with Daniel Farke’s side is nothing to be embarrassed about given that Leeds are a good side and have made a strong start to the season, Man Utd are now 13th in the Premier League table with seven points from seven matches.

Pressure has been building on Carrick, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Antonio Conte is ready to become the new Man Utd manager.

We understand that intermediaries have told Man Utd that Conte, who parted ways with Napoli at the end of last season, is willing to replace Carrick right now.

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Man Utd director of football Jason Wilcox is a “confirmed admirer” of Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler.

The Daily Mirror and The Manchester Evening News’ Chief Manchester United Correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, who has 34,000 followers on X, has claimed that despite the draw with Leeds, Man Utd are backing Carrick.

DON’T MISS: Carrick vows to ‘come out stronger’ from January window as Carragher fires Man Utd warning

Man Utd will NOT sack Michael Carrick for now

Back in January 2026, Man Utd sacked Ruben Amorim as the first-team manager after a 1-1 draw with Leeds.

BBC Sport reported at the time that Amorim, who is now in charge of AC Milan, ‘had a particularly hostile meeting’ with Wilcox.

During that meeting, Amorim reportedly ‘reacted negatively to comments made about his tactics’ and eventually lost his job at Elland Road after criticising the club after the draw with Leeds.

However, history is not going to repeat itself with Carrick.

Marshall wrote on X at 4:12pm on October 18: “The last time United were at Leeds, they drew 1-1, and the manager got sacked the next day.

“No chance the same fate befalls Michael Carrick, despite the eerie parallels.

“This was a performance that showed the players are backing their head coach #mufc”

Marshall’s stance backs up what Bailey has been saying for week: that the United board remain convinced that Carrick remains the right man in charge and that the club has no desires to remove him from duty, despite a record that now reads just two wins from their opening 10 games.

READ NEXT: Man Utd: Jason Wilcox fighting losing battle as agents reveal Sir Jim Ratcliffe meddling – Report